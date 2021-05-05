Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Bites

Chef Anthony Zappola Will Revive the Rice Shop at Van Aken District, Announces Plans for New Ohio City Italian Restaurant

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 4:46 PM

click to enlarge Food from the Rice Shop. - THE RICE SHOP
  • The Rice Shop
  • Food from the Rice Shop.
You can’t keep a good restaurant down, apparently. Chef Anthony Zappola will reopen the Rice Shop, an Asian-fusion concept that he launched in Las Vegas, revived at the Ohio City Galley and relocated to University Heights, at the Van Aken District.

“I love the concept and it’s always done good, even at the Galley,” Zappola says. “It just seems like I’m always looking to find a better location. We’re definitely moving in the right direction. I think this one is going to do really well. I have no problem making changes and I have no problem taking risks.”



The chef says that the Rice Shop was both popular and successful at the Ohio City Galley despite some management and environmental challenges at the food hall. He was the first operator to pull up stakes there, he adds, when he relocated the restaurant from Ohio City to the former Lox, Stock and Brisket space, which was bound for the Market Hall at Van Aken.

The menu features a punchy collection of flavorful gems like mochiko chicken with kung pao broccoli, steak fried rice with bok choi and yum-yum sauce, BBQ pork belly with honey-mustard kale and the ever-popular Kentucky fried fish with cabbage slaw and hot sauce aioli.

This time around, the Rice Shop (3403 Tuttle Rd.) will be located in the former Restore juice property, an 837-square-foot space that will feature an open kitchen, counter service and seating for 16 to 25 guests. Customers also will have use of sidewalk seating as well as the public park directly across the street. Thanks to a designated outdoor refreshment area license, customers also can enjoy alcoholic beverages with their meals.

The goal is to open in August.

Zappola also revealed to Scene that he will be opening a new restaurant in Ohio City, specifically the 41 West development currently taking shape at Lorain and W. 41st Street. The developer retained some historic storefronts and is building a 77-unit structure around and above them. Zappola will occupy the space recently home to Separate Reality Records, although pretty much all of it will be new construction.

“This is the concept I’ve been trying to open for 10 years and it’s finally going to happen,” says Zappola. “It’s going to be really, really simple – probably the most simple menu of all my concepts.”

Named for his grandparents’ home town in Sicily, Tripi Italian Specialties will be a casual eatery offerings salads, sandwiches, subs, pasta and pizza by the pound.

Look for Tripi to open first quarter 2022.

click to enlarge A rendering of new Rice Shop at Van Aken District. - DIMIT ARCHITECTS
  • Dimit Architects
  • A rendering of new Rice Shop at Van Aken District.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams’ Romantic Relationship With Subordinate Raises Concerns, Draws Silence From City Hall Read More

  2. Rocky River School Levy Fails After Teacher Scandal, Unhinged Robo Call Alleging Radical Marxist Takeover Read More

  3. Amid a Flurry of Fast-Casual Openings, The Last Page Is a Well-Executed Breath of Fresh Air Read More

  4. Pier W Lands on OpenTable's Ranking of the 100 Best Brunches in America Read More

  5. This Spring, Chef Eddie Tancredi Will Debut ETalian in the Heart of Chagrin Falls Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation