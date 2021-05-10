Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 10, 2021

Scene & Heard

Hourly Workers Are Left Behind in COVID-19 Vaccination Push, Cleveland Researcher Says

Posted By on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge Thousands are being vaccinated at the Wolstein Center daily. - COURTESY FEMA
  • Courtesy FEMA
  • Thousands are being vaccinated at the Wolstein Center daily.

In Woodland Hills, an east Cleveland neighborhood, about 15% of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to about 41% statewide.

More than 81% of workers in the neighborhood work part-time, seasonal or low wage (below $35,0000 annually) jobs.



After comparing vaccine uptake data in Cuyahoga County with the percentage of the population in low-wage, seasonal or part-time jobs, Kate Warren, a research fellow at Cleveland-based think tank Center for Community Solutions, said a strong correlation exists between the employment structure and vaccination coverage.

“People who are low wage and hourly workers are hesitant to get the vaccine because of their inability to miss work,” she said.

“That’s a piece of the puzzle for them. The community needs to respond to that in order to make sure people have access to the vaccine and we can continue to get things under control with the coronavirus.”

The rate of Ohioans starting the COVID-19 vaccination process has plunged since early-April. About 41% of state residents have received at least one dose, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. Now, health officials are stepping away from things like mass-vaccination sites and trying to figure out how to get more doses out to the unvaccinated population, possibly in a decentralized fashion.

Warren paired county-level vaccination data with American Community Survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau for her analysis, slated for public release this month.

She said the data points to a need for solutions for people who are worried about vaccine side effects that could force them to take time off they can’t afford, or that their employer doesn’t offer.

“It’s a hesitancy issue but it’s also an access issue. If you can’t miss a day of work, that’s a reason you cannot access a vaccine,” she said.

An estimated 635,000 Ohioans will “probably not” and another 1.1 million will “definitely not” take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to findings released Wednesday from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Most respondents listed possible side effects as their reason for not receiving a vaccine.

Backing up her data, Warren cited a project from Cleveland Documenters, a civic journalism project, that interviewed 40 friends, family members, neighbors and residents from Cleveland to gauge their attitudes on pandemic issues. Many of them mentioned work-related pressures steering them away from vaccination.

“I think I will get sick,” said Anita Smith, 51, a teacher. “And I cannot afford to get sick, especially on purpose.”

Warren said employers and providers should understand these forces disincentivizing vaccination among employees and change the dynamic.

One solution: The American Rescue Plan, passed by Congressional Democrats this year and signed by President Joe Biden, offers a tax credit for small and medium sized businesses to fully offset the cost of paid leave for employees to get vaccinated.

“Vaccine hesitancy is complicated. It has to do a lot with values and ideas, and also convenience,” Warren said. “There are so many factors that go into someone deciding, yes, I’m going to get the vaccine, or no, I’m not. I do think there’s something compelling here about low wage and hourly work, and vaccination rates.”

This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal and republished here with permission.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Covid Vaccines, Labor

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams’ Romantic Relationship With Subordinate Raises Concerns, Draws Silence From City Hall Read More

  2. Ohio Group Aims to Stem Surge of Marijuana Vaping Among Teens Read More

  3. Skyline Chili Voted One of the Top 10 Regional Fast Food Chains in America Read More

  4. Here's the Mini Documentary on Frank Jackson, Featuring Samuel L. Jackson Read More

  5. Geraci's, Harlow's, Il Rione Get Nods From Food & Wine for Best Pizza in Ohio Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation