Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Clinic: 99.75% of Hospitalized Covid Patients in Ohio This Year Were Unvaccinated

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge Almost all of those hospitalized with Covid this year had not received their vaccine. - COURTESY UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS
  • Courtesy University Hospitals
  • Almost all of those hospitalized with Covid this year had not received their vaccine.

In unsurprising science news today, the Cleveland Clinic found that 99.75% of patients hospitalized with Covid since January of this year were either not vaccinated or had not gotten both of their shots.

As coronavirus stats continue to dip, the news is especially refreshing, showing that the vaccine works to prevent serious infections, and will hopefully continue to show those who have chosen to not yet receive the vaccine that it works and that the alternative remains dangerous.



The study of the general public in Ohio mirrors, almost exactly, the numbers the Clinic found amongst its own staff for coronavirus infections.

Of some 47,000 Clinic employees, more than 70% of whom had reported being vaccinated, 99.7% of infections were in people who were not vaccinated or fully vaccinated.

Get your shot.

