RTA Will Be Completely Free for a Week Next Month as Part of New System Rollout

click to enlarge LWYang/FlickrCC

In conjunction with the rollout of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) system redesign next month, all rides on buses, trains, Park-N-Ride coaches and Paratransit vehicles will be free from June 13 to June 19.No fares will be collected and no passes will be required from Sunday through Saturday that week, the first week of operation for new and expanded routes across town. This is the so-called ' Next Gen RTA ,' systemwide route modifications which were created with the assistance of national transit consultant Jarrett Walker and after extensive rider feedback.One of the major goals of the redesign is to provide higher-frequency transit service on popular routes and to important destinations, significantly reducing wait times during weekday commutes."This promotion allows us to offer opportunities to new riders to see what Next Gen RTA has to offer," said acting CEO and General Manager, Floun'say Caver, who's got the RTA reins for the moment while CEO India Birdsong is on maternity leave. "It's also our way of saying thank you to our current customers as we work hard to provide greater frequency and greater connectivity."Riders can browse the new routes, plan trips and download maps and other resources at the Next Gen RTA site ***