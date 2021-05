Rent a Floating Tent at This One-of-a-Kind Campsite in Ohio

click to enlarge Float Troy

One of the more unique outdoor adventures in Ohio

Located just a little over three hours away from Cleveland, Float Troy is bringing back its unique (and slightly daring) way to camp. As you might ascertain from its namesake, the attraction is located in Troy, Ohio, and features a campsite with floating tents on the levy of the Great Miami Riverway.Float Troy, which opened last year, is situated inside Treasure Island Park , a neighborhood gathering space that offers access to the river, and additionally has an amphitheater, restaurant and trail.According to the Great Miami Riverway's website, the riverway is "Ohio's only National Water Trail and the nation's largest paved trail network," connecting nearly 100 miles of river, paved trails and communities throughout Southwest Ohio.Tents can be rented for $85 a night (up $10 from its inaugural year in 2020), which includes a kayak, oars and flotation devices to venture out to your anchored, floating tent.According to Carrie Slater, assistant recreation director for the City of Troy, prior to checking in, guests will review basic water safety rules and how to properly use a flotation device. They will also get a 24-hour phone number to call for questions or emergencies.The rental only includes the tent and means of getting to it — sleeping bags, pillows, towels, waterproof shoes, food and any other supplies should be brought by the guest.The floating tents — which are manufactured in Troy — hold four adults, or two adults and two children.Additional watercrafts are available to rent for $20 per night on a first-come, first-served basis.According to the website, the trip must be paid in full at the time of reservation. There are currently several dates available in June, July, August and September to reserve.