Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Arts District

Tickets For June's Dave Chappelle & Friends Shows in Yellow Springs Go On Sale Wednesday

click to enlarge If you want to put Dave Chappelle and Yellow Springs on your summer calendar you better act fast - RAPH_PH/FLICKRCC
  • raph_ph/FlickrCC
  • If you want to put Dave Chappelle and Yellow Springs on your summer calendar you better act fast
On June 12, 2020 comedian Dave Chappelle released 8:46, a stand-up special filmed just days before in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Since filming the special, Chappelle has been hosting intimate, socially distanced comedy shows at that same location, Wirrig Pavilion, a private outdoor event space amid corn fields and Christmas tree farms in the idyllic village of Yellow Springs.



The celebrity-packed shows were a huge hit throughout the summer into early fall, before Chappelle canceled the remaining shows due to COVID-19.

But as coronavirus cases decline, vaccines increase and restrictions begin to loosen, Dave Chappelle & Friends are returning to the rural stage. Tickets for the late-May performances sold out quickly. Tickets for the next sessions of shows go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m., May 26 for shows from June 2 to June 5.

The website outlines several tips when it comes to snagging your tickets:

Arrive 10 minutes early and complete these steps so you’re ready to go before the sale begins:

- Sign in to your account in advance to speed up your purchase later.

- Check that your payment info is current so you can breeze through checkout.

- Event details can vary. Check for important details like ticket limits before the sale. Just tap More Info next to the event name, top of page. 

Calendar

