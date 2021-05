Rising Star Coffee to Open Cafe Inside Lucky's Market on Lakewood-Cleveland Border

Scene Archives

A freshly brewed cup of coffee from Rising Star.

Since acquiring Lucky's Market on the Cleveland-Lakewood border, Dave's Markets has continued to find ways to increase ties to local companies while improving the experience for shoppers. Last year the market invited the owners of Edison’s Pizza in Tremont to open a satellite store inside the grocery and soon Rising Star Coffee Roasters will join them. Rising Star , which started in Ohio City back in 2012, has grown to five cafes, with locations added in Lakewood, downtown Cleveland, Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights. There also is the main roasting facility in Cleveland.Next up for the brand is Lucky's Market, which will open Thursday July 1.“This is definitely a different territory for us,” says co-owner Brandon Riggs. “This is right in between our Lakewood and Hingetown shops, which is why we felt comfortable doing it.”Riggs describes the café as slightly smaller than the one inside the Market Hall at Van Aken District. But, he adds, it will feature the same equipment, the same baristas and the same retail offerings coffee lovers have come to expect at all the locations.To start, the hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but those could change based on demand, says Riggs.