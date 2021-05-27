Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Police Officer Previously Investigated for Use of Deadly Force, Using N-Word, Now Suspended for Simply Failing to Do Job

Posted By on Thu, May 27, 2021 at 7:24 AM

click to enlarge Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams, center, at a press conference - ERIC SANDY
  • Eric Sandy
  • Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams, center, at a press conference

Cleveland police detective John Kraynik has been suspended by the city for failing to complete work on cases assigned to him.

"Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard announces that a Cleveland Police Detective has been suspended without pay for ten (10) days following an internal investigation which began after it was discovered that he failed to properly investigate and/or complete multiple cases assigned to him," the city of Cleveland said in its daily news release last night. "Detective John Kraynik, 56, was hired in 1996. He is currently assigned to the Fourth District."



Further details were disclosed in Kraynik's suspension letter: Kraynik "failed to complete 15 investigations" with 12 lacking a felony review form and 13 lacking a final clean-up report.

"In failing to complete these reports, you did a disservice to those victims and violated community trust and expectations," Director Howard said in the letter.


click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-05-27_at_7.29.05_am.png


Kraynik last appeared in headlines in 2018 when an internal affairs investigation into a separate target eventually involved his personal cell phone, on which investigators discovered multiple texts where Kraynik used the n-word to describe Ohio State football players. Because the messages were sent from his personal cell phone and while off duty, Kraynik faced no discipline besides attending diversity training.

In 2005, Kraynik was one of two Cleveland police officers who shot and killed 15-year-old pizza deliveryman robber Brandon McCloud in a 5 a.m predawn search of his family's house. The officers claimed McCloud lunged from a closet with a knife. A grand jury declined to indict them for shooting the teenager 10 times in his bedroom. 

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of John Kraynik, Cleveland Police

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Crazed Parents in Rocky River Prove "Critical Race Theory" Means Whatever the Hell You Want it To Read More

  2. Exhausted Ohio Republicans Announce Sabbatical from Feigning Concern for Working Whites Read More

  3. Cleveland's Feast of the Assumption Festival in Little Italy is Back on This Summer Read More

  4. Video: CLE Tiki Barge Full of Customers Crashes Into Parked Nautica Queen Read More

  5. Goodnight John Boy, a 1970s-Themed Nightclub in the Former Magnolia Space in the Flats, Now Open Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation