Cleveland Police Officer Previously Investigated for Use of Deadly Force, Using N-Word, Now Suspended for Simply Failing to Do Job

click to enlarge Eric Sandy

Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams, center, at a press conference

click to enlarge

Cleveland police detective John Kraynik has been suspended by the city for failing to complete work on cases assigned to him."Director of Public Safety Karrie D. Howard announces that a Cleveland Police Detective has been suspended without pay for ten (10) days following an internal investigation which began after it was discovered that he failed to properly investigate and/or complete multiple cases assigned to him," the city of Cleveland said in its daily news release last night. "Detective John Kraynik, 56, was hired in 1996. He is currently assigned to the Fourth District."Further details were disclosed in Kraynik's suspension letter : Kraynik "failed to complete 15 investigations" with 12 lacking a felony review form and 13 lacking a final clean-up report."In failing to complete these reports, you did a disservice to those victims and violated community trust and expectations," Director Howard said in the letter.Kraynik last appeared in headlines in 2018 when an internal affairs investigation into a separate target eventually involved his personal cell phone, on which investigators discovered multiple texts where Kraynik used the n-word to describe Ohio State football players . Because the messages were sent from his personal cell phone and while off duty, Kraynik faced no discipline besides attending diversity training. In 2005, Kraynik was one of two Cleveland police officers who shot and killed 15-year-old pizza deliveryman robber Brandon McCloud in a 5 a.m predawn search of his family's house. The officers claimed McCloud lunged from a closet with a knife. A grand jury declined to indict them for shooting the teenager 10 times in his bedroom.