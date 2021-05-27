Joe Biden Stopped by a Honey Hut for Some Ice Cream During His Trip to Cleveland Today

Stopping for ice cream at Honey Hut Ice Cream pic.twitter.com/QUoNhd1bdE— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) May 27, 2021
Pres. Joe Biden stopped for ice cream at Honey Hut Ice Cream in the Cleveland area, after his event there today. pic.twitter.com/1oEHQArbF3— Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) May 27, 2021
Joe Biden...Cleveland... @Honey_Hut ...Ice Cream ... selfie... pic.twitter.com/8e5hRR29tc— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) May 27, 2021
This beautiful young lady is my daughter!!! https://t.co/ypiUMJGhD8— Kevin Kelley (@kevinkelleyCLE) May 27, 2021
President Joe Biden, chocolate chocolate chip ice cream in hand, tells @albamonica at Honey Hut Ice Cream, "I can’t imagine anyone voting against establishing a commission on the greatest assault since the Civil War on the Capitol. But at any rate, I came for ice cream." pic.twitter.com/gT1hI7mRL3— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) May 27, 2021
