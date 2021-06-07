Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 7, 2021

C-Notes

Music Incubator Recipient Cory Grinder To Play Album Release Show on Friday at Beachland

Posted By on Mon, Jun 7, 2021 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts and their big blue bus. - CORY GRINDER
  • Cory Grinder
  • Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts and their big blue bus.
Locally based Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts release their new album, Honky Tonkin’ Beauty Supreme, this week on vinyl and CD on Cleveland-based Blue Arrow Records, an imprint that locals Debbie and Pete Gulyas run out of their used vinyl storefront of the same name. The duo created the label to release solo material from former Modern Lovers singer-guitarist Jonathan Richman.

Grinder and Co. are the first Northeast Ohio-based act on the label.



Since his first release, 2018's Cahoots and Other Favorites, Grinder has been on the road and played places such as Nashville, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Chicago, Texas, North Carolina and Detroit. The band is known for its big blue school bus specially outfitted for touring.

Prone to teach anyone who might be interested how to do a passable Texas Two-Step, Grinder has received national attention, and Ameripolitan founder/singer-guitarist Dale Watson once invited Grinder and his band to perform as his backing band for sets at the Broken Spoke and Continental Club.

Grinder will also be the first participant in the new Cleveland Rocks Music Incubator program, a “microloan/mentoring cohort experiment designed with seed funding through Neighborhood Connection.” Grinder will use a small $2000 loan to help support a three-week tour he put together. Cleveland Rocks: Past Present Future Executive Director Cindy Barber recruited Grinder to the program, having watched his audiences increase while playing gigs at the Beachland Ballroom that she co-owns.

Cleveland’s Gotta Groove Records will handle the album's vinyl pressing, and locally based Grammy- and Emmy-nominated producer David Mayfield recorded the disc at his studio in Canton.

Grinder and the Playboy Scouts will play a release party at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Beachland.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Cory Grinder And The Playboy Scouts, Beachland Ballroom

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Tower City Could Become Nation's Largest and Most Advanced Technology and Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Hub Slash Water Park Read More

  2. Cleveland APL is Full. You Can Adopt a Cat or Kitten for Cheap This Weekend. Read More

  3. Doug Katz to Close Chutney B at Van Aken District, Anthony Zappola to Open Le Stand in Same Space Read More

  4. Dino Safari Setting Up at the Shoppes at Parma This Month Read More

  5. 2021 Cleveland Air Show Scheduled for Labor Day Weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation