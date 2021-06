Music Incubator Recipient Cory Grinder To Play Album Release Show on Friday at Beachland

click to enlarge Cory Grinder

Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts and their big blue bus.

Locally based Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts release their new album,, this week on vinyl and CD on Cleveland-based Blue Arrow Records, an imprint that locals Debbie and Pete Gulyas run out of their used vinyl storefront of the same name. The duo created the label to release solo material from former Modern Lovers singer-guitarist Jonathan Richman.Grinder and Co. are the first Northeast Ohio-based act on the label.Since his first release, 2018's, Grinder has been on the road and played places such as Nashville, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Chicago, Texas, North Carolina and Detroit. The band is known for its big blue school bus specially outfitted for touring.Prone to teach anyone who might be interested how to do a passable Texas Two-Step, Grinder has received national attention, and Ameripolitan founder/singer-guitarist Dale Watson once invited Grinder and his band to perform as his backing band for sets at the Broken Spoke and Continental Club.Grinder will also be the first participant in the new Cleveland Rocks Music Incubator program, a “microloan/mentoring cohort experiment designed with seed funding through Neighborhood Connection.” Grinder will use a small $2000 loan to help support a three-week tour he put together. Cleveland Rocks: Past Present Future Executive Director Cindy Barber recruited Grinder to the program, having watched his audiences increase while playing gigs at the Beachland Ballroom that she co-owns.Cleveland’s Gotta Groove Records will handle the album's vinyl pressing, and locally based Grammy- and Emmy-nominated producer David Mayfield recorded the disc at his studio in Canton.Grinder and the Playboy Scouts will play a release party at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Beachland