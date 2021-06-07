Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 7, 2021

Scene & Heard

Tower City Could Become Nation's Largest and Most Advanced Technology and Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Hub Slash Water Park

Posted By on Mon, Jun 7, 2021 at 10:12 AM


Instead of a long-term vision for the Avenue at Tower City, Dan Gilbert's Bedrock Detroit has let the property languish. The company is currently attempting to market the site as a venue for "pop-up experiences" during the Rock Hall induction ceremony later this year and the NBA All-Star Game in 2022.

If they ignore the current expanding puddle at the entrance on Public Square and the water raining from on high — the result of burst pipes, perhaps? — Bedrock might consider an indoor water park concept. 



It seems about as realistic as other ambitious proposals lately considered. Why not make lemonade out of these unsightly lemons? Why not dream big, take the proverbial moonshot and start hyping up the Nation's Largest and Most Advanced Technology and Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Hub Slash Splash Lagoon? Imagine the water slides! The multi-level tubing course slash co-working space! The combination Apple Store Swim-up Bar? Who Says No?

The venture would dovetail elegantly with the Greater Cleveland Partnership's strategic vision to invest in technology and talent in the areas of "smart manufacturing, health innovation and water technology."

Water + Technology + Tower City. Waterologity. Watogy. Cleveland: Let's Make a splash.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland APL is Full. You Can Adopt a Cat or Kitten for Cheap This Weekend. Read More

  2. Doug Katz to Close Chutney B at Van Aken District, Anthony Zappola to Open Le Stand in Same Space Read More

  3. Dino Safari Setting Up at the Shoppes at Parma This Month Read More

  4. 2021 Cleveland Air Show Scheduled for Labor Day Weekend Read More

  5. Titillating Tidbits: Hudson Vet Censored for Mentioning Black People in Speech. Who Will Get to the Bottom of This? Plus Fount's 'Carbon Footprint' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation