Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Scene & Heard

As Indians Announce Another Progressive Field Concert, Cleveland Police Reviewing Independent Investigation Into 2014 Death of Cody Barron

Posted By on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge The death of Cody Barron is getting a fresh look - FAMILY PHOTOS PROVIDED TO CLEVELAND POLICE
  • Family photos provided to Cleveland police
  • The death of Cody Barron is getting a fresh look

The family of Cody Barron have never been convinced that the 22-year-old's death was an accident.

While Cleveland police closed the case in 2015, the family has enlisted private investigators who have continued to dig into the case.



Barron got separated from his family during a Jason Aldean concert at Progressive Field in 2014. He was last seen around 9:30 that evening and was reported missing the next day. His body was found days later in a landfill in Lorain County.

Authorities say he fell down a garbage chute. Private investigators say he was shoved down the garbage chute after an altercation.

“We do not believe that he accidentally fell down that garbage chute and died,” Dick Wrenn, a retired FBI agent, told Fox 8. “It’s our belief that he got in an altercation with persons unknown and he was hit both on the head and in the ribs and placed in the garbage chute. Our investigation has developed some leads that are better investigated by a police agency with the ability to obtain DNA samples from possible suspects.”

According to Fox 8, Cleveland police are now reviewing the investigatory files produced by Wrenn and other PIs on the case.

Anyone with possible leads or information can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 216-252-7463. Barron's family's investigators can be reached at rnr@IRGglobal.com.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Cody Barron, Progressive Field

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. SNAP Provisions in Ohio Budget Raise Red Flags Read More

  2. U.S. Census Estimate Puts Cleveland Population at 379,589 Read More

  3. In Senate Race, Bernie Moreno Finds a Constituency: Car Dealers Read More

  4. First Look: North High Brewing, Now Open in Ohio City Read More

  5. Stop Trying to Make "Kindland" Happen You Lunatics. Kindness Won't Erase Poverty, Violence or Racism in Cleveland Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation