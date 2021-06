As Indians Announce Another Progressive Field Concert, Cleveland Police Reviewing Independent Investigation Into 2014 Death of Cody Barron

click to enlarge Family photos provided to Cleveland police

The death of Cody Barron is getting a fresh look

The family of Cody Barron have never been convinced that the 22-year-old's death was an accident.While Cleveland police closed the case in 2015, the family has enlisted private investigators who have continued to dig into the case.Barron got separated from his family during a Jason Aldean concert at Progressive Field in 2014. He was last seen around 9:30 that evening and was reported missing the next day. His body was found days later in a landfill in Lorain County.Authorities say he fell down a garbage chute. Private investigators say he was shoved down the garbage chute after an altercation.“We do not believe that he accidentally fell down that garbage chute and died,” Dick Wrenn, a retired FBI agent, told Fox 8. “It’s our belief that he got in an altercation with persons unknown and he was hit both on the head and in the ribs and placed in the garbage chute. Our investigation has developed some leads that are better investigated by a police agency with the ability to obtain DNA samples from possible suspects.” According to Fox 8 , Cleveland police are now reviewing the investigatory files produced by Wrenn and other PIs on the case.Anyone with possible leads or information can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 216-252-7463. Barron's family's investigators can be reached at rnr@IRGglobal.com.