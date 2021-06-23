Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Scene & Heard

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in Cleveland, Filming Jersey Boys for TV

Posted By on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 3:04 PM


Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, are in Cleveland right now as Jonas films an upcoming TV version of the Broadway musical Jersey Boys.

Jonas will play Frankie Valli in the musical biography of The Four Seasons in what's being called a "streaming event." The hit Broadway show, which won four Tonys in 2006, was adapted in 2014 as a Hollywood film, directed by Clint Eastwood and starring John Lloyd Young from the original cast.



The new TV version has largely been kept under wraps, but Valli himself appeared on the Today Show earlier this month and confirmed that Jonas was playing Valli and that the production would be shot in Cleveland.

Chopra, who starred in the Netflix film White Tiger this year but who is more broadly known for her leading role in the TV series Quantico, is in town as well. She posted an Instagram video, above, of herself at the Steelyard Target, tracking down products from her hair care brand, Anomaly.

