Tuesday, July 6, 2021

C-Notes

New Business Partners Hope to Help Mahall's 20 Lanes Grow and Expand

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 8:39 AM

click to enlarge Mahall's welcomes its new business partners. - COURTESY OF CORY HAJDE
  • Courtesy of Cory Hajde
  • Mahall's welcomes its new business partners.
Mahall's 20 Lanes, a hip bowling alley, music venue, bar and kitchen located in Lakewood, has just entered into a new partnership with Pins & Needles, a holding company created by Cory Hajde, the co-owner and talent buyer of BravoArtist, a concert company that books shows in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton. Hajde also co-owns Cloak & Dagger, a cocktail lounge in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

Pursuant to the terms of the new partnership, Pins & Needles agreed to purchase a portion of existing partner equity and to make "certain strategic investments" in the business. The transaction was completed earlier this year with owners Kelly Flamos and Joseph Pavlick.



“Cory and his team have added so much to this special community over the years. Bringing them on as partners was an obvious next step for us. So many exciting things to come," says Pavlich in a press release.

Pavlick will maintain ownership, but Flamos will not. Building Administrator Sue Shestina, a long-time employee, acquired ownership in the transaction.

“I’m so excited, and I just can't hide it,” says Shestina.

Pins & Needles aims to "maintain and preserve Mahall’s history of being a community institution for creativity and opportunity while creating consistencies and improvements that will help the business grow."

Additional partners include Alexander Tucker and Benjamin Leubitz of BravoArtist and Nicholas Robson of the popular Ohio Pie Co.

“Our goal is to expand the realm of possibilities in Mahall’s” says Hajde. “I’ve set out to create systems to improve the work environment and treatment for service industry workers. It is a dream to be a part of the team here, and I know we will set out to accomplish some exciting things.”

Mahall's will turn 100 years old in 2024. We expect the new owners will pull out all the stops to celebrate when the time comes.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

