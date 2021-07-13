Johnny Wu To Screen His New Sci-Fi Film in September at Atlas Cinemas Lakeshore 7

click to enlarge Courtesy of Johnny Wu

A scene from Johnny Wu's new film.

Using social distancing and masks and complying with all CDC and government rules, local filmmaker Johnny Wu and his team somehow managed to complete their latest movie,. Wu even incorporated mask wearing into the script.Three film festivals have already accepted the movie, and Wu just signed a distribution deal.On Saturday, Sept. 18, the film will screen at Atlas Cinemas Lakeshore 7. Locals can attend the in-person screening from 7 to 10 p.m. There will also be a 30 minute Q&A session. And if you can't make the in-person event, there is a virtual option.Set in the year 2050 when pollution and viruses are rampant, the film focuses on the search for the culprit behind a string of mysterious deaths.“Filming during the pandemic was a challenge, but we were able to create an exciting film and keep the cast and crew safe," says Wu in a press release. "Now, it’s time to share it with the world.”Wu says diversity played a role in casting, and Pauline Nowakowski, who's Mexican, has a major role in the flick.“It was a great experience every time I was on set," she says. "It was like walking onto a Hollywood set. My favorite time was when I got to do the flashback scene and was thirtysomething and pregnant.”Prior to the screening of Wu's film, there will be a showcase of local filmmakers' trailers and the debut of a short film from Nowakowski called