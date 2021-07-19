Monday, July 19, 2021
Feds Drop Charges Against Former Cleveland Clinic Researcher They Alleged Was Part of China's 'Thousand Talents Program'
Federal prosecutors last week dismissed charges against Dr. Qing Wang, a former Cleveland Clinic researcher who was arrested in May 2020 and charged with wire fraud.
The charges stemmed from what the DOJ said were $3.6 million in Chinese grants that Wang had allegedly failed to disclose to the National Institute of Health, from which he received funding for the same projects. The DOJ also alleged Wang was part of China's 'Thousand Talents Program,' which was used to recruit scientists, doctors and other experts who could acquire and transfer IP from American companies and institutions back to China.
Those charges have now been dismissed by the DOJ with no further explanation at the moment.
Wang's defense attorney meanwhile said, "We are immensely relieved and gratified that the government has decided to dismiss this case," Wang's attorney Peter Zeidenberg attorney said in a statement, calling Wang "an outstanding scientist, renowned in his field and looks forward to continuing his ground-breaking research and moving on with his life after living with this case hanging over his head for 15 months."
