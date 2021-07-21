Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Bites

Popular Columbus-Based Restaurant Northstar Café Coming to Van Aken District

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge Popular Columbus-based Northstar Cafe headed for Van Aken District. - NORTHSTAR CAFE FACEBOOK
  • Northstar Cafe Facebook
  • Popular Columbus-based Northstar Cafe headed for Van Aken District.

Northstar Café opened in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus in 2004. Since then, Kevin and Darren Malhame have gone on to open four more locations in central and southwest Ohio. They are also the team behind the equally successful Brassica and Third & Hollywood brands. The Ohio-based hospitality company continues to grow because they have a knack for creating compelling spaces that offer high-quality food and excellent service.

Next up is a new Northstar Café in Shaker Heights. When it opens in spring of 2022, it will be the first in Northeast Ohio. It will join its sister establishment Brassica, which opened at Van Aken District in 2019.



Construction has started on the space, a currently vacant property that sits at the corner of Farnsleigh and Warrensville Center Road.

"We've always loved them,” says Jason Russell, Neighborhood General Manager at Van Aken. “We’ve been courting them for quite some time. They offer a quality food, product and service. It’s the kind of business that exemplifies our mantra of best of local and best of regional. We are excited to have them join our Van Aken family of merchants and be a part of the community.”

Northstar Café serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Menu items are made using locally grown, organic and artisan foods. In the morning, there are items like smoothie bowls, sweet potato hash, mushroom frittatas, ricotta pancakes and biscuits and sausage gravy. The lunch/dinner menu offers fresh and creative salads, burgers made with Niman Ranch beef, brick oven pizzas and a grilled fish sandwich. To start, there’s the popular pimento cheese dip. And to drink, there’s beer, wine and cocktails.

Employees enjoy some of the best perks in the business, including free meals, health benefits, paid vacations and even sabbaticals.

Check out the announcement video below:

