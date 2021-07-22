Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland's Delante "Tiger" Johnson Could Win Boxing Gold in Tokyo

Posted By on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM


Cleveland's own Delante "Tiger" Johnson will be representing Team USA in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics. The welterweight will face Argentina's Brian Arregui in a first-round match Saturday at 6:39 a.m.

Johnson, who took home gold at the 2016 Youth World Championships and bronze at the 2019 Pan American Games, trains at the DNA Level C boxing club in Lee-Harvard. 



Though few locals are probably aware, Cleveland has become a powerhouse talent farm for elite young boxers. A Clevelander has represented the United States on four consecutive Olympic teams: Johnson follows Raynell Williams in 2008, Terrell Gausha in 2012, and Charles Conwell in 2016. If Johnson takes home the gold, he would be the first Cleveland boxer to do so since 1952, when flyweight Nate Brooks won the top medal in Finland.

Former Plain Dealer sports writer Branson Wright told Johnson's story in The Undefeated this week. (The "Tiger" nickname comes from a birthmark on his butt, Wright wrote, and was corroborated by his ferocity in the ring at an early age.)

Johnson's coaches and peers are confident in his talent and boxing IQ. But Johnson will nevertheless have his work cut out for him in Japan. He could face both of the welterweight division's favorites: Russia's Andrey Zamkovoy and Great Britain's Pat McCormack.

Subsequent rounds will be held on July 27, July 29 and Aug. 1, with the welterweight final on Aug. 3.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Hatched in Ohio, Was Conceived and Steered by FBI Read More

  2. Spotted Owl's Will Hollingsworth Buys Prosperity Social Club in Tremont, Plans to Keep His 'Favorite Bar in Cleveland' the Same Read More

  3. Bernie Sanders to Keynote Nina Turner Rally at Agora July 31 Read More

  4. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and City Barbecue Keep Cleveland in the Dumb Trademark Lawsuit Limelight Read More

  5. Popular Columbus-Based Restaurant Northstar Café Coming to Van Aken District Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation