Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 26, 2021

Scene & Heard

Portage County Sheriff Used Official Letterhead to Whine about Guardians Name Change

Posted By on Mon, Jul 26, 2021 at 9:52 AM








Portage County Sherriff Bruce Zuchowski delivered a message on the new Cleveland Guardians team name this weekend on behalf of what he called the "silent majority."

On official Portage County letterhead, Zuchowski wrote that changing the Cleveland franchise's name from the Indians to the Guardians was "another attempt of trying to erase our history due to the outcry of the few that affects the many."

Zuchowski was elected Portage County Sheriff last year. He is the first Republican to hold the seat in more than a decade. Like local rightwing columnist Ted Diadiun's, Zuchowski's views are examples what we've called "the farts and gasps of a worldview in its death throes."

We wrote when Diadiun was moaning about Wahoo and a potential name change last year that his stance was "likely representative of the response locals can expect from folks in his camp, who simply cannot conceive of a world in which their comfort and personal attachments are not the only valid considerations."

Zuchowski's letter is a perfect example, now preserved on Facebook with more than 7,000 comments. He writes that baseball is an American pastime and that his grandfathers loved watching the Indians and listening to the team on AM radio. He mentions, as folks in this camp often do, the purported Native American heritage of a friend or relative.

Zuchowski says, moreover, that he has boycotted all professional sports for three years, an abstention no doubt related to athletes kneeling for the national anthem. He says that even though he can't name a single player on the Guardians, his position is about "the principle of the decision-making process."

Rest assured: The letter isn't newsworthy. The only thing that elevates it from a dumb Facebook post is the fact that it's printed on official letterhead and has been distributed on official Portage County public safety channels.

The Akron Beacon-Journal reported that Zuchowski's using his position to disseminate these views has drawn criticism from other electeds in Portage County.

“We in local government have work to do for the citizens we serve," treasurer Brad Cromes told the ABJ. "We should be focusing on those things and not the culture wars distraction issues that come up from time to time."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Savage Love: My Wife Cheated On Me With My Best Friend and Then We Had a Foursome With Him and His Wife. Now It's Complicated Read More

  2. Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Hatched in Ohio, Was Conceived and Steered by FBI Read More

  3. Cleveland Launches Opt-In Recycling Program Read More

  4. The Cleveland Baseball Team Will Become the Cleveland Guardians Read More

  5. Holton-Wise to Justin Bibb: Come At Me, Bro Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation