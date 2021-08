White Noise Adaptation Starring Adam Driver Filming in Cleveland Heights, Canton, Lorain County, Hiram

Filming for White Noise / Wheat Germ took place in Canton, Ohio on Monday, July 26, 2021. Adam Driver reportedly arrived in a black SUV - cr: Mike Schario pic.twitter.com/585wfGhrch — The Adam Driver Files (@AdamDriverFiles) July 27, 2021

The Scene paparazzi and our entertainment correspondents are aflutter with the reported sightings of indie heartthrob Adam Driver at and around Severance Town Center in Cleveland Heights. Driver, of Kylo Ren fame, is in Northeast Ohio — in fact has been in Northeast Ohio for several weeks — filming an adaptation of Don Delillo's 1985 National Book Award-winning novelThe film version, tentatively titledis being directed by Noah Baumbach, who previously collaborated with Driver on(2014), and(2019). It appears to follow the general contours of the novel, in which a midwestern college professor and his family are evacuated from their town after a train accident unleashes an airborne toxic event.It's splendid stuff.Driver is joined by Greta Gerwig (actor, director ofandand Baumbach's wife!), Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and Alessandro Nivola in an eclectic ensemble cast.Filming began in Wellington in Lorain County, and Driver and film crews were recently spotted in Canton (see above Tweet). Hiram, home of Hiram College, is also being considered as a shooting location and may serve as the fictional college where Driver's Jack Gladney teaches Hitler Studies, a field he pioneered, (at least in the book.) On IMDb, the film is listed as White Noise and is said to be in post-production — though it's clearly still in production — and is slated for release in 2022. Meanwhile, Driver's hotly anticipated movie musicalopens in theaters this week and on Amazon Prime Aug. 20.***