Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Film

White Noise Adaptation Starring Adam Driver Filming in Cleveland Heights, Canton, Lorain County, Hiram

Posted By on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 1:02 PM

The Scene paparazzi and our entertainment correspondents are aflutter with the reported sightings of indie heartthrob Adam Driver at and around Severance Town Center in Cleveland Heights. Driver, of Kylo Ren fame, is in Northeast Ohio — in fact has been in Northeast Ohio for several weeks — filming an adaptation of Don Delillo's 1985 National Book Award-winning novel White Noise.

The film version, tentatively titled Wheat Germ, is being directed by Noah Baumbach, who previously collaborated with Driver on While We're Young (2014), and Marriage Story (2019). It appears to follow the general contours of the novel, in which a midwestern college professor and his family are evacuated from their town after a train accident unleashes an airborne toxic event.



It's splendid stuff.

Driver is joined by Greta Gerwig (actor, director of Ladybird and Little Women, and Baumbach's wife!), Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and Alessandro Nivola in an eclectic ensemble cast. 

Filming began in Wellington in Lorain County, and Driver and film crews were recently spotted in Canton (see above Tweet). Hiram, home of Hiram College, is also being considered as a shooting location and may serve as the fictional college where Driver's Jack Gladney teaches Hitler Studies, a field he pioneered, (at least in the book.)

On IMDb, the film is listed as White Noise and is said to be in post-production — though it's clearly still in production — and is slated for release in 2022. Meanwhile, Driver's hotly anticipated movie musical Annette opens in theaters this week and on Amazon Prime Aug. 20.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

For Those About to Rock, Again: Northeast Ohio's Music Venues Are Welcoming Back Fans and Bands. For the Owners, It's Been a Long Time Coming
Cloak & Dagger is Making Magic in Tremont
Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Couple Infuriating Cleveland Clinic Headlines You Might Have Missed Read More

  2. Why True Patriots Root Against the U.S. Olympic Team Read More

  3. Recreational Marijuana on the Table Again in Ohio Read More

  4. Ken Johnson's Pride and Joy, the Kenneth L. Johnson Rec Center, Will No Longer Be the Kenneth L. Johnson Rec Center Read More

  5. $6.6 Million Collected by FirstEnergy to Pay Tony George Businesses Should Be Refunded to Customers, HB6 Audit Team Finds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation