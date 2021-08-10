Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Arts District

Local Podcast To Broadcast Live From Bottlehouse in Lakewood on Friday

Posted By on Tue, Aug 10, 2021 at 9:12 AM

click to enlarge The hosts of the local podcast 'no one is listening.' - COURTESY OF NO ONE IS LISTENING.
  • Courtesy of no one is listening.
  • The hosts of the local podcast 'no one is listening.'
Superscript, a comic book store located in Lakewood, will simultaneously celebrate its one-year anniversary and Free Comic Book Day this coming weekend.

As part of the festivities, the folks who host the locally based podcast, no one is listening, will be on hand to broadcast live at 8 p.m. on Friday from the Bottlehouse, which is located across the street from Superscript. They’ll discuss the Disney Plus series Loki and give away Loki/Friday the 13th apparel. They’ll hand out free stickers too.



The guys behind the podcast bill it as "the perfect twisted, stoner humor, pop-culture and food-centric hangout-fest for thirtysomethings who yearn for those nostalgic years hanging out in the basement with their best friends!"

