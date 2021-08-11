Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Bites

Rising Star Coffee to Open Seventh Café at Tremont Place Lofts

Posted By on Wed, Aug 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge The new entrance to the lobby/cafe. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
  • The new entrance to the lobby/cafe.

Since taking over ownership of the Tremont Place Lofts, owners Graham Veysey, Marika Shioiri-Clark and Michael Panzica have made considerable improvements to the historically significant building, which dates to 1851 when it opened as Cleveland University. By summer's end the building will be rechristened as the Herald, a return to the time when this structure was home to Herald Publishing. And when it does, it will boast new amenities for both residents and neighbors.

While everybody was too busy having fun on the lawn at Twin Palms at the Spotted Owl, management was reading the lobby for its newest tenant: Rising Star Coffee. Located at 2380 W. 7th Street, the contemporary space will serve both as a retail café for coffee lovers and the lobby for residents.



“This is more in the spirit of an Ace Hotel where you have a lobby that, sure, residents and guests use, but the neighborhood really embraces too,” explains Veysey. “It’s a hybrid model that you don’t really see in Cleveland but you see in a lot of other cities.”

The façade of the building was altered to make room for expansive new windows and doors that will open up to sidewalk seating. Inside, flexible, comfortable seating, a private meeting room and complimentary Wi-Fi will allow guests to work, socialize or just hang out.

Rising Star owner Dawn Fox says that when Veysey approached the company to collaborate once again, the decision was an easy one to make.

“Graham has always been a huge supporter of us and that makes us ultimately feel great to put our trust in that and move forward with something like this,” Fox says. “The building is beautiful, with a lot of history. It’s awesome to see it all come together. I thought it was cool before because I love old buildings but Graham and Marika have a great eye.”

When it opens on or around September 1, this newest Rising Star cafe will offer the full lineup of products, including coffee and food from Cleveland Bagel, Blackbird Bakery and Floressa.

“Each location is pretty unique, so it’s kind of fun to have that,” adds Fox. “It’s not cookie-cutter like the bigger coffee shops.”

click to enlarge Inside the new Rising Star cafe, opening soon in Tremont. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
  • Inside the new Rising Star cafe, opening soon in Tremont.
click to enlarge Vestiges of the building's time as Herald Publishing. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
  • Vestiges of the building's time as Herald Publishing.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

