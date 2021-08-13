Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 13, 2021

Scene & Heard

Clevelanders for Public Comment Trashes Cleveland City Council's Weaksauce "Rules Change"

Posted By on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 7:45 AM

click to enlarge Ward 15 Councilwoman Jenny Spencer speaks in favor of adding a public comment period at Cleveland City Council meetings, (4/12/21). - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Ward 15 Councilwoman Jenny Spencer speaks in favor of adding a public comment period at Cleveland City Council meetings, (4/12/21).

When members of the citywide grassroots coalition Clevelanders for Public Comment were sent the proposed city council rule change that will theoretically designate time for public comments at council meetings, and on which council is scheduled to vote next week, they couldn't believe their eyes.

Jessica Trivisonno, an attorney and Ward 3 resident, had crafted a public comment ordinance based on research into the procedures in peer cities back in February. And though a majority of council members supported the ordinance, City Council President and mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley made it clear that he preferred a rule change, as opposed to binding legislation. Trivisonno, then, restructured the legislation into rule form.



But Trivisonno's work has been ignored. Instead, what will appear before council on Aug. 18th is a 60-word amendment that fails to address a number of key provisions that Clevelanders for Public Comment had emphasized: How does one sign up to make a comment, for example? How long will the public comment period last? What topics are people allowed to comment on? Who is considered a “citizen” (as the amendment classifies commenters), and how often are they allowed to speak in front of council? 

“This proposed rule change is an obvious ploy by Councilman Kevin Kelley to claim a win on his campaign trail,” said Trivisonno, in a statement released by Clevelanders for Public Comment. “Adopting the public comment rule proposed by Kevin Kelley would allow Council Leadership to claim progress while preserving their ability to remain gatekeepers for civic engagement and blockade public input. That’s not a win for Clevelanders at all.”

The amendment is below:

click to enlarge pubcom1.png
click to enlarge pubcom2.png

The extremely minor changes establish a regular slot for comments at meetings and hold that any "citizen" may offer comment "in accordance with rules and procedures promulgated [declared] by the Clerk of Council." To comment at committee meetings, those wishing to provide comment must first seek approval from the committee chair. "Approval or denial of such request is at the discretion of the committee chair."

As Clevelanders for Public Comment has noted, that's already the case.

“Public comment is too important to assign to the unelected Clerk of Council,” said Michelle B. Jackson, a Ward 4 resident and member of Clevelanders for Public Comment, in a statement. “Councilmembers need to muster enough bravery to make simple decisions about public comment and be held accountable should the policy fall short of what Clevelanders demand.”

Given the insufficiency of this proposed change, Clevelanders for Public Comment says that it will continue to advocate for its own version.

*Update: The above is a draft of the proposed rule change. The final version is below, with a few minor copy-edits: It has changed "citizen" to "person," "promulgated" to "established," and "approval or denial" to "approval."
click to enlarge PROVIDED BY CLEVELAND CITY COUNCIL
  • Provided by Cleveland City Council


***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

For Those About to Rock, Again: Northeast Ohio's Music Venues Are Welcoming Back Fans and Bands. For the Owners, It's Been a Long Time Coming
Cloak & Dagger is Making Magic in Tremont
Joe’s Barbecue in Kent is Serving Some of the Best Smoked Meat in Ohio
Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. 30 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 12-15) Read More

  2. J.R. Smith to Enroll in College at 35, Plans to Play on Golf Team Read More

  3. The Agora Will Now Require Vaccination Proof for All Concerts Read More

  4. Western Reserve Historical Society Acquires Frank Lloyd Wright House Drawings Read More

  5. Keeping It 0.00: Why More Cleveland Restaurants and Bars Are Beefing Up Their Non-Alcoholic Beer and Cocktail Offerings Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation