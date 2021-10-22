Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, October 22, 2021

Bites

Birria Tacos Are a Top-5 Worldwide Food Trend

Posted By on Fri, Oct 22, 2021 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge Birria tacos - HOLA TACOS FB
  • Hola Tacos FB
  • Birria tacos

Birria tacos aren’t just having a Cleveland moment, they're in the world's top 5 food trends.

Indeed, a new study of social media traffic shows that tacos made with the rustic chile-laden stew rank as the fifth-most-popular food trend in the world right now.



Meal replacement shake company Exante combed through online data to determine which dishes and cuisines were trending around the globe. Birria tacos only finished behind banana bread, focaccia, crème brûlée and keto diet-friendly cloud bread, in respective order.

To glean their results, researchers looked at the number of views on TikTok videos with hashtags mentioning a specific food or cuisine plus the number of Instagram posts using the same hashtag. They also counted up those items' global Google searches between June 2020 and May 2021.

Over the study’s duration, videos featuring the term “birria tacos” were viewed nearly 500 million times on TikTok and featured in 135,214 Instagram posts. The term also reached an annual Google search volume of 11.2 million.

Luckily for us, Cleveland is home to places like Hola Tacos where you can get birria tacos — no global travel required.

