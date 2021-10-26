Two Ohio High Schools, Including Hudson, Cancel Fall Productions of the Same LGBTQ-Themed Play

“In particular, concerns from the GSA (Gender Sexuality Alliance) club were that some students did not like the depiction of characters in She Kills Monsters. This led to conversations with our counselors, administration and the drama director. It was decided that if the exact group we intended to feature and support in the production did not like how they were portrayed, it would be best to pivot to a different production.”
It is up to us to do our due diligence and not be intimidated or swayed by those who might disagree or have the loudest voices. It is far time that we stop the trajectory of fear that has been created within this district and our community that is disabling our community and our Board from creating a well-rounded experience for our children.
Thus I have a problem with the play “She Kills Monsters” being canceled at the last minute during the first practice after it had already been approved, auditions had occurred, roles were cast, and rehearsals were scheduled…By not running that play that exposes and thoughtfully delivers different experiences and perspectives, our children are being implicitly told that these different experiences don’t matter…Our children deserve better than this.
