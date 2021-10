Longtime Cleveland Radio Personality Mike Trivisonno Has Died

click to enlarge Scene Archives

program director Ray Davies jumped in after news and weather at the top of the 4 p.m. hour, he said, in the middle of tears, "Mike Trivisonno passed away today at the age of 74. Our

go out to his wife Tami, his son Michael, his son Anthony and daughter Michelle."



Mike Trivisonno, the longtime WTAM radio host, passed away today at the age of 74.News of his death was spread far and wide via texts this afternoon but was officially announced on air by 1100 during his show's time slot, which began as usual at 3 p.m. but without Triv behind the mic.Instead, the station bided time by playing a 30-minute speech by President Biden, commercials, and replays of full press conferences by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield. Rumors swirled around Twitter during the hour.WhencondolencesTriv had been on the Cleveland airwaves for more than three decades, beginning his lenghty career first at WNCX and then WWWE.A polarizing figure, to say the least, Triv broadened his once sports-focused show to include politics and events and, among those in the profession, was regarded, at least at one time, as a master of his craft.Davies, producer Seth Williams, producer Carmen Angelo and others are remembering Triv and telling stories for the next three hours on WTAM. You can listen online here.