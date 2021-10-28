Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Scene & Heard

Longtime Cleveland Radio Personality Mike Trivisonno Has Died

Posted By on Thu, Oct 28, 2021 at 4:06 PM

click to enlarge SCENE ARCHIVES
  • Scene Archives
Mike Trivisonno, the longtime WTAM radio host, passed away today at the age of 74.

News of his death was spread far and wide via texts this afternoon but was officially announced on air by 1100 during his show's time slot, which began as usual at 3 p.m. but without Triv behind the mic.



Instead, the station bided time by playing a 30-minute speech by President Biden, commercials, and replays of full press conferences by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield. Rumors swirled around Twitter during the hour.

When program director Ray Davies jumped in after news and weather at the top of the 4 p.m. hour, he said, in the middle of tears, "Mike Trivisonno passed away today at the age of 74. Our condolences go out to his wife Tami, his son Michael, his son Anthony and daughter Michelle."

Triv had been on the Cleveland airwaves for more than three decades, beginning his lenghty career first at WNCX and then WWWE.

A polarizing figure, to say the least, Triv broadened his once sports-focused show to include politics and events and, among those in the profession, was regarded, at least at one time, as a master of his craft.

Davies, producer Seth Williams, producer Carmen Angelo and others are remembering Triv and telling stories for the next three hours on WTAM. You can listen online here.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Mike Trivisonno, WTAM

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Two Ohio State Board of Education Members Forced to Resign Because They Weren't Racist Enough Read More

  2. The Foo Fighters Dazzle at Intimate, Sold-Out House of Blues Show Ahead of Rock Hall Induction Read More

  3. After 45 Years in Prison, Cleveland Man Who'd Maintained Innocence in 1974 Murder of His Wife Found Not Guilty in New Trial Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County's Director of HR Quit With No Notice Yesterday Read More

  5. Alaska Airlines to Launch Daily Nonstop Service from Cleveland to Seattle in June Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation