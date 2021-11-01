MetroHealth Announces 99.94% Compliance for Employee Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate After Deadline Passes

MetroHealth System

The deadline to get the vaccine was Oct. 30

MetroHealth, the only hospital in Cleveland that this year announced a mandated Covid-19 vaccine policy, said today that 94.4% of its staff is now vaccinated and 99.94% of its 7,700 staff members and workers are in compliance with the vax policy. (The difference includes the 426 employees who have submitted religious or medical exemptions, applications which will be reviewed.)Oct. 30 was the deadline to get the jab and Metro reports that, like many institutions and organizations that have instituted vaccine mandates, very few have quit or been fired: Five people have not submitted their status and have been suspended without pay for two weeks, and only 12 employees have quit in the last two months and cited the vax mandate as their reason for leaving.“I am grateful for each and every member of our team who took this important step to protect the health of their colleagues, patients, families and the community during this once-in-a-generation pandemic,” said MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD, in a statement. “Our employees are simply extraordinary. As an academic medical center, we embrace scientifically proven measures in everything that we do. The COVID-19 vaccination is no exception.”As the press release notes: "Vaccine requirements for health care employees are nothing new. MetroHealth already requires annual flu vaccinations, as well as measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations as a condition of employment."