Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 12, 2021

Scene & Heard

National Coalition for the Homeless Opening First-Ever Field Office in Cleveland

Posted By on Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge Rally for Metanoia/Denison UCC, 1/6/2020 - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Rally for Metanoia/Denison UCC, 1/6/2020

The National Coalition for the Homeless, an advocacy coalition based in Washington D.C., is opening its first-ever field office in Cleveland.

Brian Davis, the longtime director of the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH) was hired to lead the office earlier this year. It will focus on grassroots organizing and civil rights protections for the poor and unhoused and will work to establish relationships with homeless organizations across the Midwest. 



The office will be located at the CleWorx space on E. 1o5th Street, near the University Circle VA. To formally launch the office, the national organization's executive director, Donald Whitehead, will host a forum on racial equity, homelessness and housing segregation at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Brian Davis spoke with Scene last month about the opening of the field office. He said Cleveland was selected, in part, for the strength of its existing advocacy and for the important gains NEOCH and others have made during the pandemic.

Between March and December of 2020, for example, there was a 30% decrease in unsheltered homelessness in Cleveland, due largely to expanded street outreach and an increase in bed capacity through a county program to temporarily provide socially distanced shelter at area hotels. (That program earned most of its publicity when Independence mayor Gregory Kurtz pressured County Executive Armond Budish into aborting a contract there.) 

In a press release, the National Coalition for the Homeless said it selected Cleveland for its first field office because the city has been among the five poorest in the country for the past 20 years but has been home to some of the most innovative approaches in the battle against homelessness. Cleveland has scored "historic [legal] victories with national implications" in the areas of voting, panhandling and preventing sweeps.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. First Look: Schnitz Ale Brewery, Parma’s First Brewery, Which Opened This Week Read More

  2. Cavs Courtside Reporter Angel Gray Fleeing the CLE for ESPN Read More

  3. 15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Nov. 11-14) Read More

  4. Shontel Brown County Council Replacement Elected by County Dems Read More

  5. How to Choose a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation