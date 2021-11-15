Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 15, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Play House Complex to be Demolished by Cleveland Clinic for Parking Lot

Posted By on Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge The Cleveland Playhouse - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The Cleveland Playhouse

Eastward the Cleveland Clinic's imperial expansion makes its way.

Local real estate and development blog NEO Trans reported Friday that the Clinic intends to demolish the former Cleveland Play House complex on East 86th and Euclid, a 1983 megachurch-ish structure designed by native son Philip Johnson that houses four total theaters and encompasses upwards of 300,000 square feet.



The Cleveland Play House, which launched in 1915, is the longest-running professional theater in the United States. And until 2011, it operated out of the largest regional theater complex in the country. 

But in 2011, the Cleveland Play House relocated to the Allen Theatre at Playhouse Square, largely due to declining attendance and the financial burden of maintaining the Johnson building.

The Clinic has not yet responded to Scene's request for confirmation and elaboration on its demolition plans, but NEO Trans spoke with two sources who said that the entire complex, including the former Sears department store on Carnegie which was converted into CPH's production facility, will be razed. Demolition could begin as soon as this winter.

Though the 11-plus-acre site will presumably be ripe for development, situated as it is in the heart of Cleveland's new, so-called "innovation district," there is no firm plan for the site as yet. NEO Trans reported that the Clinic, which purchased the building in 2009, never found a sensible and regular use for it, only occasionally hosting police trainings and the odd seminar there. Once demolished, the short-term plan for the site is merely to use it as an expanded parking lot and staging area for construction materials.

There will be plenty of those on the horizon, as the Clinic will soon begin building the Global Center for Pathogen Research & Human Health on Cedar Avenue, down between East 96th and East 105th. (That project now includes a $45 million subsidy from the state as part of the Innovation District public financing package.) 

Philip Johnson, of "Glass House" fame, was born in Cleveland in 1906. And while his postmodernist theater was met with local acclaim when it first opened in the 80s — though the blasé productions from the 1984 season sure weren't! — it has since become the subject of derision. Architecture critic Kate Wagner, author of the architecture blog McMansion Hell, referred to Johnson's Cleveland Play House in 2020 as the "mcmansion of postmodernism, probably the worst postmodernist building by a famous architect, just insipid." 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Introduces Bill Prohibiting Release of Balloons into Atmosphere, And Not a Moment Too Soon Read More

  2. Pub Frato to Open Next Week in the Former Grove Hill Space in Chagrin Falls Read More

  3. U.S. Marshals Solve 50-Year-Old Cleveland Bank Heist and the Mystery of Ted Conrad Read More

  4. First Look: Schnitz Ale Brewery, Parma’s First Brewery, Which Opened This Week Read More

  5. Terrestrial Brewing in Battery Park to Open Restaurant Next Door, Event Space Upstairs with Elevated Deck Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation