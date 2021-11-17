Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ron Regan, News 5 Chief Investigator, to Retire Next Month

Posted By on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 11:37 AM

Ron Regan - WEWS CHANNEL 5
  • WEWS Channel 5
  • Ron Regan
Ron Regan, the longtime chief investigative reporter for WEWS Channel 5, announced Tuesday that he will retire next month after more than 20 years at the local station.

Regan led the "5 on Your Side" investigative unit, and produced a steady stream of TV investigations over his career. Among other prominent stories, he led Channel 5's coverage of both the Anthony Sowell case and the Ariel Castro kidnappings.



Regan, an alumnus of Penn State University, began his distinguished career as a general assignment reporter for the Daily Mail in Charleston, West Virginia, and worked for a number of TV stations across the country before arriving at WEWS in 1999. 

One of Cleveland's most well-known and highly regarded broadcast investigative journalists, Regan has collected dozens of regional and national awards, including more than 30 regional Emmys.

"[I am ]filled with gratitude to our viewers we serve, my colleagues that I love and EW Scripps and News5 management for supporting one of the most award winning Investigative Teams in the nation," Regan wrote in his social media announcement.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Remove Public Square Jersey Barriers, and Other Scorching Day One Agenda Items from CPT for Justin Bibb and City Council Read More

  2. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez: Trump is a "Political Loser" Who Led "Unconstitutional Attempt" on Jan. 6 to "Overturn an American Election" Read More

  3. Cleveland Play House Complex to be Demolished by Cleveland Clinic for Parking Lot Read More

  4. Cleveland Guardians Baseball Team and Roller Derby Team Resolve Trademark Lawsuit Read More

  5. Columbus-Based Kitchen Social to Open its Third Restaurant at Pinecrest Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation