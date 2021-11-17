Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Scene & Heard

The Marshall Project to Launch First-Ever Bureau in Cleveland to Cover Criminal Justice

Posted By on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY THE MARSHALL PROJECT
  • Courtesy The Marshall Project

One week after the American Journalism Project and a coalition of local funders announced the forthcoming launch of a major nonprofit newsroom in Cleveland, the Marshall Project, a national nonprofit newsroom devoted to criminal justice reporting, has announced that it will launch a Cleveland newsroom as well.

That newsroom, the very first "bureau" of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Marshall Project, will launch in 2022 and is currently seeking an editor-in-chief



The Marshall Project Cleveland newsroom will work in collaboration with existing newsrooms and intends to co-publish its flagship investigative and data reporting with other local outlets, as it has on a national stage since 2014. The editor-in-chief job posting says that the newsroom will be staffed with local reporters, and that the national newsroom will provide editorial and operational support as needed. 

A press release stresses that the newsroom will work to produce reporting for those "directly affected by the criminal justice system, who are often neglected or mischaracterized in media coverage." Incarcerated people and their families will be invited to help identify important narratives to be told and injustices to be exposed. 

The Gund Foundation has provided a $750,000 grant to support staffing and editorial resources at the newsroom for three years, with matching grants from national funders. Fred Cummings, one of the Marshall Project's founding board members and president of Elizabeth Park Capital Management in Cleveland, is also providing financial support.

The total local staff size is for now estimated to be six, with an editor in chief, three reporters, an outreach manager and a part-time fundraiser.

“There is a profound need, locally, to deepen the public’s understanding of the criminal justice system and to hold power to account," said the Gund Foundation's Marcia Egbert, in a statement. "The Marshall Project has a strong track record of doing just that.” 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Remove Public Square Jersey Barriers, and Other Scorching Day One Agenda Items from CPT for Justin Bibb and City Council Read More

  2. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez: Trump is a "Political Loser" Who Led "Unconstitutional Attempt" on Jan. 6 to "Overturn an American Election" Read More

  3. Cleveland Play House Complex to be Demolished by Cleveland Clinic for Parking Lot Read More

  4. Cleveland Guardians Baseball Team and Roller Derby Team Resolve Trademark Lawsuit Read More

  5. Columbus-Based Kitchen Social to Open its Third Restaurant at Pinecrest Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation