Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Scene & Heard

Op-Ed: Dear Justin Bibb, Cleveland Needs a New Public Safety Director

Posted By on Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge Karrie Howard - CITY OF CLEVELAND
  • City of Cleveland
  • Karrie Howard

Dear Justin Bibb,

It is an exciting time to be a Clevelander since you were overwhelmingly chosen as the mayor-elect by voters. As people who have been at the front line of advocacy for change, we are hopeful as we watch the city’s grassroots activists coalesce around you. Your recent advertisement for recruiting talent nationwide to key cabinet positions instead of automatically rewarding loyal patrons is refreshing. We did however notice that one of the most vital positions, director of public safety, was not posted. This is the subject of our appeal to you. The safety directors position must also be opened up to fresh, qualified leadership.



Despite rumors about how and why he was appointed, Cleveland was excited about Karrie Howard, another leader who promised change. He made bold promises for change and people were cautiously excited about what the future might bring. His actions and behaviors since that time, however, have betrayed his promises to the public. For many like us who have watched Karrie closely, it is evident he does not fit into your vision for a transparent and just city hall that is responsive to citizens' needs. There are rumors that he may be retained in the new administration. He cannot be.

Yes, Karrie has grabbed headlines for firing police officers, but that should not be the metric that defines his performance. After all, it's his job to do so when warranted. His increased discipline of officers is a direct result of the Monitoring Team's scathing report about the leniency of his predecessor, Mike McGrath. It is not bold or courageous to do what policy has always required a person in that position to do.

In the meantime, Karrie has burned many bridges with community activists and organizations, particularly when it comes to his campaign of open opposition to Issue 24. He has also openly resisted sharing documents with the current police commission and the public related to high profile incidents such as the Arthur Keith and Tamia Chappman homicide investigations. Under Karrie's leadership there has been almost no criminal accountability for officers who were fired for serious civil rights violations or for police commanders who, according to civil court records, are engaging in behavior that is disparate to the city’s code of conduct. Out of 232 possible cases in 2020, Karrie was only able to get 16 accepted by prosecutors. This is less than 10%. Speaking of dismal percentages, the homicide and sex crime solve rates under his leadership as executive head of the Cleveland Division of police are just as dismal.

Mayor-elect Bibb, your vision for safety in our neighborhoods, transparency and integrity in City Hall, and accountability in policing cannot be achieved unless you wipe the slate clean regarding public safety leadership. Selecting a new safety director who can build trust in the community and bring true innovative and courageous ideas to the office is the best way to move forward.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of Karrie Howard, Cleveland Police

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Northeast Ohio-Based Ambiance Sold to Michigan Adult Store Chain Read More

  2. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to Open Restaurant in Ohio City Read More

  3. Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Cleveland Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Desmond Franklin Read More

  4. Legendary Cleveland Sports Talker Bruce Drennan to Retire at End of Year Read More

  5. State Rep. Pitches Tax Breaks and Financial Aid to “GROW” Ohio Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation