Saturday, December 11, 2021

Arts District

Cleveland Museum of Art Offering Two Chances for Visitors to Go Behind the Scenes of 'Revealing Krishna' Exhibit

The Cleveland Museum of Art has teamed up with Microsoft HoloLens to offer an unprecedented viewing experience in the 'Revealing Krishna' exhibition. Now, the CMA will pull back the curtain and take visitors behind the scenes on how the undertaking came to fruition with two talks: "Visions and Revisions: Behind the Scenes of Revealing Krishna" on Sunday December 12, 2021  at 2:00 p.m. in Gartner Auditorium and "Technology and Digital Innovation Talk on Revealing Krishna: Journey to Cambodia’s Sacred Mountain" on Friday, December 17th, 12:00 p.m. in Gartner Auditorium.

“The CMA uses mindful innovation to make art accessible to more audiences, from scholars to art enthusiasts to those who don’t even think they would like going to a museum," said Jane Alexander, Chief Digital Information Officer, Cleveland Museum of Art. “We constantly invent, iterate and learn, pushing the use of digital interpretation to new levels. These talks will share why we selected thoughtful and meaningful mixed-reality experiences to make a complex story of Cambodian sculpture understandable.”



Attendees will learn what went into Cleveland Museum of Art’s "Revealing Krishna: Journey to Cambodia’s Sacred Mountain," which through technology and collaboration reveals the recent restoration of the CMA’s Cambodian masterwork, “Krishna Lifting Mount Govardhan.”

The talk on the 12th will reveal the technological advances and integration of art and new research used in every stage of the project; many of the players who have had their hand in the exhibition will be there for these discussions.

“The talks will also show how we used HoloLens 2 in an unprecedented way, where people physically travel instead of remaining stationary, guided through time and space and surrounded by holograms,” said Alexander. “We will discuss the journey from concept to launch, sharing the grit and collaboration that went into the digital experiences, from logistics of onboarding the general public to removing barriers of technology, so people can dive deeper into the art.”

For all those ‘techies’ out there who want to do a deep dive and ask questions to the experts, this will be their opportunity while offering helpful insight to the everyday viewer.

“I hope everyone will see how thoughtful and authentic every detail of the reconstruction of Krishna is, based on carefully researched, little-known archaeological evidence,” said Sonya Rhie Mace, George P. Bickford Curator of Indian and Southeast Asian Art, Cleveland Museum of Art. “In this program, audiences will see what it takes to restore a broken, eroded masterpiece to its original form. We will also show a never-before-released animation of how the approximately two-ton monolith was installed floor to ceiling in a cave temple, the entrance of which is shorter than its total height, 1,500 years ago.”

“Revealing Krishna is a very special exhibition," said Alexander. “The ambitious application of technology in an academic context makes it unique in the museum field. It is an elaborate project, requiring many resources that make exhibitions of its kind only possible to do every few years. However, interpretive digital will continue to be incorporated into our galleries.”

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
