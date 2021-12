The Campus Grille in Berea Has Permanently Closed

Campus Grille FB

The restaurant permanently closed this past weekend

Chef Luis Roman's Latino and Puerto Rican restaurant in the heart of Berea permanently closed this past weekend after seven years in business."We have made the difficult decision to close our doors for good," a message posted to Campus Grille's Facebook page reads . "We looked at the situation every possible way, but in the end we just couldn't figure out how to make ends meet in light of the drastic reduction in business as a result of this pandemic. It's an excruciating decision for us because we love this restaurant, our loyal regulars and especially the wonderful team of people who made this place what it was. To all you who breathed life into this place we cannot thank you enough. You put everything you had into trying to make people happier than when they arrived that's why we do what we do. We hope you consider supporting all of our neighborhoods small businesses during this difficult time."Steady traffic beaeting a path to platters of mofongo, roast pork and beans, and Cubans became less so in the past year as Campus Grille dealt with all the issues — rising food prices, fewer customers, and a struggle to hire and retain staff — that have been felt across the industry.