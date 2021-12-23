Josh Mandel Calls Cleveland Drag Queen Story Hour "Child Abuse,” Local Drag Queen Claps Back

Near West Theatre in Cleveland is hosting “Drag Queen Story Hours” — for CHILDREN.— Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) December 22, 2021
And @UHHospitals — the recipient of massive taxpayer funding — is sponsoring it.
This publicly funded insanity (and child abuse) must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/s8FvYsOHxS
Scare tactics rarely work on a drag entertainer, but calling a reading program promoting inclusivity and kindness ‘child abuse’ has really got me fuming mad. As chapter admin [for Drag Queen Story Hour], I strive to bring colorful, fun, and thoughtful storytelling to kids and families alike.
It’s funny how a voluntary non-profit reading program, hosted by a non-profit theatre, with the support of a non-profit hospital, gets under the skin of a political candidate whose only goal is to be as divisive as possible. What is not funny is that this candidate is the one who would like to try and remove any act of inclusion or self-expression from their potential constituents.
To Mr. Mandel: Maybe pick up a book about this. I could read it to you. You might learn something.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.