Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Scene & Heard

TransDigm Chairman Earns $60+ Million Again, and Other Highlights from the Crain's Book of Lists

Posted By on Tue, Dec 28, 2021 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge Crain's Book of Lists, 2022 - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Crain's Book of Lists, 2022

The chairman of local aerospace manufacturer TransDigm, W. Nicholas Howley, continued his run of collecting more than $60 million in annual compensation, according to the 2022 Crain's Book of Lists.

Howley is by far the most extravagantly compensated executive in Northeast Ohio and has been for several years running. He pulled in a cool $68,122,801 in total compensation in 2020, the most recent full year available. The vast majority of those earnings ($56+ million) arrived via a company stock dividend payment. Howley's 2020 compensation is a 12% increase over his earnings in 2019 ($60.6 million), and more than $40 million more than any other CEO or non-CEO in the region.



Northeast Ohio's second-most-highly compensated individual is also a TransDigm personality, CEO Kevin Stein. He earned $22 million in 2020. Like other top executives, Stein's "salary" hovers at about $1 million, but he is massively compensated via stock options and dividend payments.

Howley's compensation, however, stands in grotesque isolation. He chairs a company that has made headlines in recent years for its alleged price-gouging, charging the Federal government stratospheric sums for rudimentary (but proprietary) aircraft components. Howley founded the company in the early 90s and is one of the highest-paid executives in the United States.

Executive compensation is only one of dozens of lists that appear in the annual Crain's Book of Lists, a bible for journalists, researchers and those keeping tabs on the local economy. Its data demonstrate that despite the perils and economic precarity of the pandemic, money was flowing in Northeast Ohio in 2020.

Large philanthropic gifts, for example, were more or less consistent with charitable contributions in 2019. Unlike in 2019, when the Lord Foundation of Ohio donated $261 million to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, the largest gift in 2020 was a mere $42 million, (from JoAnn and Bob Glick to the MetroHealth Foundation), but there were seven individual donations of $10 million or more in both 2019 and 2020. In both years, roughly 2/3 of the top donations went to local hospitals. (The Mandel Foundation $50 million donation to the Cleveland Orchestra will undoubtedly clock in near the top of next year's list.)

The sale of very expensive homes inched upwards as well, with 16 individual homes selling for more than $2 million in 2020. There were only nine such sales in 2019. The two homes that sold for more than $3 million in 2020 were located in Moreland Hills and Rocky River.

The Moreland Hills purchase alone might have been enough for the southeastern suburb to edge out Gates Mills as the fourth wealthiest suburb in Northeast Ohio, as ranked by median household income. In 2019, the top five were: Hunting Valley, Bentleyville, Pepper Pike, Gates Mills and Moreland Hills. In 2020, the positions of Moreland Hills and Gates Mills were reversed.

The Cleveland Clinic remained the region's top employer by a considerable margin, with nearly 45,000 local employees. That's a full 20,000 employees ahead of the region's number-two employer, University Hospitals.

There was some movement among the region's top 10 largest publicly traded companies. Sherwin-Williams overtook Progressive for the top spot, and FirstEnergy, the subject of the largest bribery scandal in Ohio's history, fell from No. 4 to No. 7.

The Top 10, then, ranked by market value, are as follows: 1) Sherwin-Williams, 2) Progressive, Eaton, 3) Eaton, 4) Parker-Hannifin, 5) TransDigm, 6) KeyCorp, 7) FirstEnergy, 8) Steris, 9) The J.M. Smucker Company, 10) Nordson.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Melissa Mack Leaving Fox 8 Read More

  2. New Year, New Additions: A Big Batch of New Restaurant Openings Await Cleveland in 2022 Read More

  3. First Ghost Kitchen Tenants at CloudKitchens on Carnegie to Open This Week or Next Read More

  4. Study: Ohio CEOs Paid Well As Employee Wages Have Dipped Read More

  5. How Do Public Officials Make Land Bank Decisions? Artificial Intelligence May Help Show Patterns Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation