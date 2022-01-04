Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Scene & Heard

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Jury Trials On Pause Until February Due to Local Covid Surge

Posted By on Tue, Jan 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge CUYAHOGA COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER. PHOTO BY TIM EVANSON/FLICKRCC
  • Cuyahoga County Justice Center. Photo by Tim Evanson/FlickrCC

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judges yesterday voted to postpone all jury trials until at least Feb. 4 due to surging Covid cases in the region.

“We took this proactive step for the safety of the public, our staff, and those who appear before us,” says Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this Court has led the state in making difficult decisions to protect the public health. We will continue to monitor the number of COVID cases in Cuyahoga County.”



All other court business will continue through that period.

"The decision was made at a regular meeting on Monday, January 3, after hearing from medical experts, defense attorneys, and prosecutors," the judges said in the announcement.

Anyone who has jury duty today or tomorrow will have to report as usual.

