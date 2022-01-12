Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

January 12, 2022

The 2022 Scene Comics Issue 

screen_shot_2022-01-12_at_11.20.05_am.png


It's 2022, which is reason enough to be excited, but the new year also brings the 10th annual Comics Issue to Cleveland, so things are looking especially great this week.



This year’s issue is once again curated by the two-woman team over at Vagabond Comics: Sequoia Bostick and Amalia Degirolamo, and features work by illustrators John G., Samantha Green, Emily Kardamis, Leo Covault, Sequoia Bostick, and Amalia DeGirolamo.

This year their comics speak of the wonderful world of food and how it connects us to home, our local community and those around us. So kick back, stay safe, and stay warm while you enjoy these wonderful comics. — Sequoia Bostick
click to enlarge adegirolamo_dadlunch_scene2022.jpg
click to enlarge offering_cmyk.jpg
click to enlarge scene_comics_2022_sbostick_cmyk.jpg
on_familiar_cmyk.jpg
click to enlarge scene_comics_2022_johng.jpg
make_a_cake_white_bg-2.png

  |  

Speaking of Comics Issue

