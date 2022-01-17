Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, January 17, 2022

Arts District

Free Sundays at Cleveland Museum of Natural History Begin This Week

Posted By on Mon, Jan 17, 2022 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge Free Sundays begin this week - TIM EVANSON/FLICKRCC
  • Tim Evanson/FlickrCC
  • Free Sundays begin this week

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will usher in free Sundays for Cleveland and East Cleveland residents beginning this week on Jan. 23 thanks to the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation.

With "Mandel Community Days," made possible by a $3 million grant, the museum hopes to further community engagement and encourage learning.



“On behalf of the people of Cleveland and East Cleveland, I’d like to thank the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation for their visionary support in making the Museum’s exhibits and programs readily accessible to everyone in our community,” Sonia Winner, President and CEO of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, said in a press release. “It is imperative that learners of all ages and backgrounds have access to scientific information to help them make informed decisions both about their own lives and as part of the community. Together, the weekly Mandel Community Days and Mandel Community Space help us advance these goals which are central to everything we do.”

The new program is in tandem with other inclusive offerings at the CMNH, including $1 entry for SNAP recipients.

Currently on display is “100 Years of Discovery,” running through July 24, which celebrates the museum’s rich history. 

