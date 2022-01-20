Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Scene & Heard

Bibb Vows to Improve Winter Weather Plan, Says He Inherited Broken System

Posted By on Thu, Jan 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM


Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb vowed to do better in response to criticisms about the city's winter weather planning after the massive snowfall Sunday and Monday. Though the city deployed every vehicle, plow and driver at its disposal, the response "wasn't good enough," according to Bibb. 

"I inherited a broken system in need of significant overhaul and investment," he said in a recorded video statement. "I heard you. We need a new snow removal plan to ensure that we are better prepared for the next storm."



Bibb, who is currently in Washington D.C. for the annual meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors, said he intended to meet with officials in the Department of Public Works and Public Safety, as well as newly minted COO Bonnie Teeuwen, to iron out an enhanced plan that will no doubt focus both on street plowing logistics and sidewalk clearance for pedestrians. He said an announcement could be made on updates as early as next week.

He said he would not squander this opportunity to deliver on one of his flagship campaign promises: getting "back to basics" and restoring high-quality city services that residents depend on.

"My number one priority is the safety of all Clevelanders," he said.

***
