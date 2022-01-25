Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Victor Searcy to Open New Sauce the City Restaurant in University Heights

Victor Searcy Jr. once again is making moves. The enthusiastic entrepreneur made a name for himself by selling one of the city’s best hot chicken sandwiches. He does so at the original Sauce the City stand in the former Ohio City Galley space, at First Energy Stadium and Rocket Mortgage Field House.

Next up is a fast-casual restaurant in University Heights. Searcy has taken over the former Fishstix space in the Cedar Green shopping plaza. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant is on pace to open its doors in March.



“I like the location, I like how involved the City has been with incorporating a young, local business venture, and I like the diversity,” Searcy explains. “I got to be in spots where I can be appealing to everybody.”

Searcy also likes how close he will be to high schools, universities and families, he adds.

When the doors open, the casual eatery will feature the same menu of hot chicken sandwiches, hot wings, wraps and fire-roasted street corn. The facility will be primarily carry-out, but will have a few tables inside and outside on the patio.

“We’re working hard to get this joint open fast,” he says.

