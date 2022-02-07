Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 7, 2022

Bites

Banter to Reopen in Detroit Shoreway in Former Minh Anh Spot

Posted By on Mon, Feb 7, 2022 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge The Polish Boy at Banter. - BURKLEHAGEN PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Burklehagen Photography
  • The Polish Boy at Banter.

When Matthew Stipe announced in 2020 that Banter would be closing its original west-side location after five years, he made a pledge not only that the restaurant would return, but also that he would endeavor to make that comeback happen in Gordon Square. Today we learned that Banter indeed will be returning to Gordon Square, specifically the former home of Minh Anh restaurant.

“We were looking almost exclusively in Ohio City and Gordon Square,” Stipe explains. “We wanted to find what was going to be a good fit not only for how we fit into the neighborhood but also fit well with the landlords.”



That new landlord is the Bond Street Group, which is building the Waverly & Oak development right next door.

Although the new location is a short 10-minute walk east from the original, it might as well be a mile in terms of foot traffic. The move shifts Banter from the westward fringe of Detroit Shoreway to its heart.

“We were definitely on an island at our other location, but with the new location being right next to some great restaurants its nice to be able to have good neighbors like that and we’ll only enhance that part of the neighborhood,” Stipe says.

Stipe says that the Minh Anh building is larger than it might have appeared to diners given that more than half of the space was devoted to storage and other behind-the-scenes activities. When all is said and done, the new Banter will be larger and less chopped up than the original. Diners also can look forward to some outdoor dining space.

“We’ll probably get away from that art gallery-esque feel that we had,” adds Stipe. “I think our guests will still expect a more modern feel – you know, sleek, clean lines – but definitely a little bit more color. We want it to be a little bit more comfortable, a place where people can relax and hang out for hours and hours.”

Stipe says given new neighbors like Astoria, Flight and Gordon Square Market, the plan is to scale back on the retail beer and wine sales and to focus more on higher-end, harder-to-find selections. But that also will allow the kitchen, which will be helmed by chef Nick Dlugoss, to get a little more ambitious with its offerings. Those items will be joined by the standard lineup of fried cheese curds, Polish Boys, corndogs, poutine and sliders.

Stipe says it’s very early in the process, but the current estimate is an opening sometime before the end of the year.

“It’s nice going back to a neighborhood that really supported us so well, where we had so many great friends and regulars that we hope to see back,” he says. “That makes it a little easier, that we have a reputation and that people can expect great Canadian comfort food.”

Banter also operates a satellite shop at Van Aken District's Market Hall. 

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Umami in Chagrin Falls to Close After This Weekend, Will Reopen as New Concept This Spring Read More

  2. The Sleepy Rooster in Chagrin Falls Lands on Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2022 List Read More

  3. Video: Snowmobiles Romp Through Tremont, Downtown Cleveland During Yesterday's Snow Storm Read More

  4. Tommy Fello Reflects on 50 Years at Tommy’s Restaurant Read More

  5. A National Black Org Funneled Dan Gilbert Dollars to Anti-Kucinich Super PAC. Then the Super PAC Went After Bibb. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation