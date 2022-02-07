Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, February 7, 2022

Scene & Heard

Bengals Fans Won't Stop Chugging Cans of Skyline Chili to Celebrate Making It to the Super Bowl

Posted By on Mon, Feb 7, 2022 at 11:47 AM

UCBARSTOOL/TWITTER
  • ucbarstool/Twitter

While tattoos are a permanent and popular way to immortalize your love of the team, there’s nothing more undeniably Cincinnati than a celebratory chug of Skyline chili straight from the can to support the Bengals on their road to the Super Bowl.

It's been a good luck trend since the team started their winning streak. If the Bengals are up a point? Slam a chili to keep it going. Down? Chug one for good luck.




While these youngsters might not know why their family insists they drink presumably room-temperature Cincinnati-style chili like it’s a 1980s Hudepohl "Hu-Dey" Bengals beer, it’s actually not too bad if you’re willing to try.

Plenty of Bengals fans seem totally unfazed. Thanks to the can’s pull-top lid, the same basic principles of shotgunning a beer can be applied to literally shotgunning a can of watery ground beef.

Just a note: One 15-ounce can of Skyline's original chili has 430 calories, 10 grams of saturated fat, 125 milligrams of cholesterol and 1,830 milligrams of sodium (that’s 80% of your recommended daily value).

Social media clout is temporary, coronary health is lifelong.

Anyway, let's watch some more weirdos in this Twitter thread.

Originally published by the City Beat, Scene's chili-obsessed sister paper in Cincinnati.

Tags: , ,

