Shepard Records To Open on Saturday with Live Music

click to enlarge Courtesy of Emma Shepard

Shepard Records opens on Saturday.

Akron’s Time Traveler Records record shop has been around since 1980. Now, it's launching its first ever sister location in Cleveland at 9212 Madison Ave. with a soft opening on Saturday featuring live music by Plastic Wild Flowers (FKA Wings 2), Dallas Drake and Saralila Rose.Time Traveler’s “Doc Brown” is Scott Shepard, who'll have a hand in the new operation, but Shepard Records, as it had been dubbed, will be its “own thing” and is owned and managed by Shepard’s daughter, 27 year-old Emma Shepard. Shepard grew up in Akron before moving to Cleveland about six years ago. Shepard Records will not have their full inventory out for the soft opening but will certainly display enough to browse for a last minute Valentine’s Day gift for the music lover in your life.Emma Shepard is a singer, keyboard and synth player in local bands Suitor and Small Wood House, so it makes sense that the shop would host live performances. Maybe the days of little in-store record shows can have a bit of a revival in the long rectangular space which is a little bigger than a one-bedroom apartment with a quaint stage tucked in back.After the soft opening, Shepard Records plans to have its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and its operating hours will be from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Hours are subject to change as they work out the details.For the soft opening, live music kicks off at 8:30 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m. to allow time to browse the shop. Negative COVID tests or proof of vax will be required to stay for the show.“There are so many great record shops in Cleveland, and I’m excited for us to contribute to that scene as well as carry on the legacy Time Traveler has been building for over 40 years," says Shepard. "Our collection is small but mighty at the moment, and I look forward to watching it grow.”