Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 14, 2022

Scene & Heard

Report: Ohio's 'Upside Down' Tax Policies Benefit the Wealthiest

Posted By on Mon, Feb 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM

click to enlarge The opioid epidemic has shifted from prescription medications to heroin and now, synthetic opioids, which health experts say are much more potent. - (ADOBE STOCK)
  • (Adobe Stock)
  • The opioid epidemic has shifted from prescription medications to heroin and now, synthetic opioids, which health experts say are much more potent.

A new analysis reveals the richest 1% of Ohio households pay $50,000 dollars less a year in state taxes than 17 years ago.

According to research from Policy Matters Ohio and the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the 2005 budget bill was a major restructuring of the tax system, which resulted in an upside-down tax code, forcing Ohioans who are paid the least to pay the highest share of their income in state taxes.



Guillermo Bervejillo, state policy fellow at Policy Matters Ohio and the report's author, said the tax changes span the gamut.

"We have a reduction in tax rates for personal incomes; the flattening of the personal income tax," Bervejillo outlined. "We also have a fundamental restructuring of how businesses are taxed, instead of a taxing profits and property we tax revenue. There's also been several increases in gas prices and cigarette prices, sales taxes."

The report found on average, 60% of tax filers with the lowest incomes pay higher taxes than they did before 2005 and the wealthiest 20% pay about $5,500 less annually. As a result, the state has roughly $8 billion less each year in revenue, which Bervejillo contended reduces funding for schools, health care and community needs.

The typical case for lowering taxes is it will increase economic activity. Bervejillo argued it is a false assumption, often based on faulty analytical models.

"The idea is that businesses will be able to create more jobs because they have lower taxes," Bervejillo noted. "The truth is that Ohio lags the nation averages in terms of job growth and job creation, in terms of GDP, and all these types of indicators."

The report focused specifically on the effect of the tax code changes, but Bervejillo added reforms are needed.

"We have, over and over again, argued that we need a progressive taxation system, meaning that people pay according to their ability," Bervejillo emphasized. "We need to tax corporate profits, and we need to make sure that the state has the resources to provide a thriving society."

The report showed Ohio's most recent budget bill especially benefited the most affluent by cutting out the top bracket and further reducing the top tax rate.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Longtime Owner Sells Lido Lounge, Reflects on Twenty Years in Business Read More

  2. Now Open: House of Creole, in Former Sixth City Sailor's Space Downtown Read More

  3. Hudson Mayor Says Ice Fishing is a Slippery Slope to Prostitution (???) Read More

  4. Hudson Would Like to Remind America Its Ice-Fishing-Prostitution Mayor Is Part Time and Holds No Real Power Read More

  5. School Board Bans Bible Due to Sexual, Socialist Themes Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation