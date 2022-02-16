Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Scene & Heard

East Cleveland Police Officer on Paid Leave After Witness Records Him Kicking Man Who Was Already on Ground

Posted By on Wed, Feb 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM

click to enlarge McInnes kicking the man who was already kneeling and waiting to be handcuffed - CLEVELAND REMEMBRANCE IG
  • Cleveland Remembrance IG
  • McInnes kicking the man who was already kneeling and waiting to be handcuffed

East Cleveland police officer Ian McInnes, a five-year veteran on the force, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an excessive use of force investigation after he was filmed kicking a man who was already on the ground.

The incident happened at Best Steak and Gyros around 4 a.m. on Monday and began when someone at the restaurant called police and said the man was acting aggressive.



McInnes arrived and outside the restaurant ordered the man to get on the ground, telling him to do so or he would get tazed. The man, as shown in body camera footage released by the department, was complying. But while he was on his knees, McInnes kicked him in the back.

A witness recorded the incident on a cell phone, footage of which was posted to the Cleveland Remembrance Instagram page.


McInnes believed the man was either under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or dealing with a mental health incident. The officer took the man, who was not arrested or charged, to UH for an evaluation.

While waiting there, he told the man, “Lucky you didn’t meet my dog. Last person had to have reconstructive surgery on his arm.”

If not for the witness video, it's likely nothing would have happened.

“I advised internal affairs to commence an administrative investigation only because we actually had not had a complaint from the party,” East Cleveland police chief Scott Gardner told Cleveland.com.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Karen Small to Close Flying Fig in Ohio City After 23 Years. Will Reopen in May as Something New and Different Read More

  2. City of Cleveland Announces Street Closures and Parking Restrictions for NBA All-Star Weekend Read More

  3. Collision Bend to Open Production Brewery and Taproom in Euclid Read More

  4. Guy Fieri Is Filming in Cleveland This Week, and Probably Going to the NBA All Star Game Read More

  5. First Look: Mabel’s BBQ at Eton Chagrin Boulevard, Opening in March Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation