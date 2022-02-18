Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 18, 2022

Scene & Heard

Two More Cleveland Area Starbucks Stores Are Forming Unions

Posted By on Fri, Feb 18, 2022 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Photo via Flickr Creative Commons
Workers at two Cleveland area Starbucks locations have announced their intent to unionize, riding an organized-labor wave at Starbucks stores nationwide which began in Buffalo, New York. In Cleveland, the downtown W. 6th location was the first to announce its unionization drive. 

Friday, employees at both the Clifton Boulevard store near the Cleveland-Lakewood border and the Mayfield & Lee location in Cleveland Heights will file for union elections with the National Labor Relations Board.



In a letter to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, signed by a majority of employees at the Cleveland Heights store, the workers noted Starbucks' record-breaking first quarter revenue growth and juxtaposed the company's financial health with the strain that staffers work under during the pandemic.

"Many of us are unable to make our monthly payments, afford groceries and
childcare, or self-sustain due to unlivable wages and cut hours," the letter read. "We are at risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19 to our fellow partners and loved ones. The inadequate policies for only five days of paid isolation and a limit of two paid isolations per quarter are unrealistic and unsupportive of our needs."

The letter said that employees have pleaded for "simple adjustments like credit card tipping," but that these requests have fallen on deaf ears at the district management level.

Workers at both locations aim to form unions with Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union that backed the Buffalo effort. 

Filing for a union election is only the first step for the local locations. And Starbucks, much like other corporate entities, views unionization antagonistically. It has worked to delay votes and persuade workers to vote against unions, and workers are counting upon corporate to do the same here.

But workers at the W. 6th location ardently support the two stores that announced their intent to file Friday.

“We are excited to welcome our friends at the Clifton and MayLee stores into our fight," said Maddie VanHook, a barista at W. 6th and a member of that location's union organizing committee. "We are stronger together, and every day we are one step closer to securing justice and equity in our workplaces. We couldn’t be prouder of all of our partners involved in making this happen for themselves today."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Nubeigel to Bring New Bagel Offerings to Cleveland Heights Read More

  2. Investors Bought a Record Number of Homes in Cities Like Cleveland in 2021, Particularly in Majority Black Neighborhoods Read More

  3. We Are All So Goddamn Sick of the Bally Sports App Read More

  4. How Does the Cleveland Teachers Union Feel About a Teach for America Exec Becoming Bibb's New Education Chief? Read More

  5. Karen Small to Close Flying Fig in Ohio City After 23 Years. Will Reopen in May as Something New and Different Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation