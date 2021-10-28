10 Best Dating Sites in USA: Free American Dating Apps for Singles

Most people know that dating can be tricky and finding the perfect match is often hard to come by. While this is certainly true in many cases, there are now a wide variety of website and apps that help as much as possible. They give you the opportunity to talk to new faces and find a connection with someone that compliments your personality.

If you’re from the US and are thinking of embarking on a dating adventure, or have perhaps had a bad experience with other websites, then this post is for you. We take a look at some of the best alternatives to popular dating platforms such as Tinder. Each website has been researched and most will have a USP, so evaluate this carefully before making the decision of where to try next!

It’s important to remember that every suggestion in this list can be used for free, but most will offer paid upgrades if needed. We have also included a brief overview of each platform at the bottom of each, just in case you’re a little low on time. Without further ado, let’s dive in to the top 10 best dating sites for singles that live in America:



EHarmony is advertised as a dating platform you can use to find a relationship that stands the test of time. By comparing EHarmony's statistics to other websites, they offer the highest chance for you to find a happy relationship. Their algorithm finds compatible matches based on a variety of factors. These can include things such as your age, location, interests and goals for the future.

The website also has a customer support that has been rated highly by many users. Support is available 24/7, throughout each day of the year and for a variety of reasons. Whether you need help with technical assistance, filling out your profile or simply want to share your love story, someone is always around to lend an ear. Don’t just take our word for it though, view their stellar rating on TrustPilot and see what others have said about their services.

To get started with EHarmony, simply create an account and complete a brief questionnaire. Matches can come as quickly as within a couple minutes of completion. Then, it’s up to you to break the ice, get to know each other and potentially arrange a date!

Overview of EHarmony: A large pool of users and a refined algorithm makes for a great overall experience when using the site. In addition to this, their customer support team is reliable and friendly. Keep in mind that you should look to be 100% honest when completing the opening questionnaire.

Visit EHarmony >>

When wealthy individuals or beautiful singles are looking for love, Millionaire Match is usually the first place they visit. The website encourages millionaires to sign up to their website in order to find someone who loves the real them, not only their material assets. Successful people are highly admired on this site, with a superb level of service to reflect this.

Millionaire Match caters to people from different locations, industries and backgrounds. They have helped thousands of people to find happy relationships, with a host of verified testimonials to confirm this. A specialist algorithm is also used on this platform, matching people who are potentially compatible.

All information submitted to Millionaire Match, including photos and personal information is verified in order to keep the experience positive for everyone involved. Not to worry though – They use top of the range security to ensure that these sensitive details are kept under close guard.

Overview of Millionaire Match: The place for successful singles to find someone who truly wants a relationship with them. Security and relevant checks are in place to keep things working smoothly. This platform has helped many people to find love in the past, thanks to the expert matchmaking system they have in place.

Visit Millionaire Match >>

Dating for people over the age of 50 is made much easier with the assistance of Senior Match. This website focuses on a host of things that most people are looking for in a relationship, including companionship and shared hobbies. They know that a relationship should not only be emotionally fulfilling, but should also be a fun experience for both!

Senior Match are happy to learn about your story, before using this information to find someone who could be well-suited to your needs and lifestyle. The website is run and maintained from the US, by a group of experts that have over 20 years of experience in the dating industry. This knowledge has allowed them to tweak their matchmaking system over time, before settling for one that has had thousands of positive results.

Unlike most of the other sites on this list, Senior Match doesn’t just focus on creating romantic relationships alone, but also welcomes casual dating. You can also use Senior Match to find travel friends, or simply someone to share experiences with.

Overview of Senior Match: Exclusively for people over 50, this website helps to remove the guessing game that often arises when seniors are looking for a relationship. Honesty goes a long way on this platform, so being clear about your intentions from the start is probably the best route to take here.

Visit Senior Match >>

If you’re looking for a specialist dating platform that is aimed at well educated people, then Elite Singles could be the place for you. An overwhelming percentage of their users have a high IQ, meaning that awkward small talk is a thing of the past!

After inputting your interests and various other pieces of information, you will be matched with someone who likely shares your passions. From there, you can talk until you find a potential date that clicks with your personality. All of these details are added by you when joining, in the form of a short personality test.

Elite Singles have over 150 thousand new members joining each month, all of which are checked to ensure that you are in a safe place and among real people. They update their matchmaking algorithm regularly too, allowing you to speak to a variety of different singles.

Overview of Elite Singles: A highly educated group of singles that will allow you to talk naturally and confidently. Their matchmaking focuses heavily on your interests for an even better chance of finding meaningful conversation. With a growing number of users and a constantly adapting algorithm, Elite Singles could be the perfect place to find a partner.

Visit Elite Singles >>

J Date is a platform that allows Jewish singles to meet online. Finding a potential partner with the same beliefs as you is not only a great way of continuing a conversation, but also allows for a deeper understanding between the two of you.

They allow you to express more than just the basic ‘Location and Age’ data on your profile, so you can gain more information about potential matches before starting a conversation. List your beliefs, interests and anything you are passionate about to find better connections. Again, safety and security is the top priority of the organisation running the website.

In addition to all of their useful matching tools, they also have a blog that is full of information. From advice to in depth dating articles and even success stories from previous users, J Date offers a wealth of knowledge.

Overview of J Date: A large Jewish community of singles that encourage you to share different information about yourself in order to stand out. You can easily match with someone that has the same beliefs, which for many can be the foundations of a great relationship.

Visit JDate >>

Match is dedicated to exactly that, finding you the perfect partner. With over 25 years of experience, they are perhaps the most established platform on this list. They boast that over 1.6 million people have used their service to find a partner and over 300 thousand messages are exchanged on a monthly basis.

In addition to standard matchmaking features, they also have a ‘Recently Online’ and ‘Top Picks’ section, perfect for getting a conversation going right away! The profiles on this website also allow for more information to be shared and they encourage getting creative with your brief biography.

Each user gets a virtual dating coach, who is happy to help you through the entire process. This can include ways to enhance your profile or simply tips for getting a conversation going. Keep in mind however, that this assistant is a bot and you may have to contact support for more complex issues.

Overview of Match: A highly experienced platform that has adapted over the years. The large user base and freedom with your profile makes it easy to find a match. Tailored sections also make it much quicker to get a conversation flowing immediately after signing up.

Visit Match.com >>

If God and Faith plays a large role in your life, you can use this platform to find someone who shares the same views. Christian Mingle is similar to J Date, but as the name suggests, for Christians. They have over 15 million users from around the world and look to create relationships that last. Mutual faith and love are the two main areas that the website fulfils.

The reason that J Date and Christian Mingle are alike is that they are run by the same company, known as ‘Spark Network’. Reviews for this company are mixed, but many expert websites tip this platform as one of the best in the business.

All matches on this website are hand-picked for maximum quality and compatibility. All you have to do to get started is sign up and input some basic information about what you’re looking for in a relationship. They also have a blog, referred to as ‘Believe’, which is full of inspiring stories.

Overview of Christian Mingle: A God-Centred relationship is the goal for many Christians and is something that this platform can certainly help to find. Shared beliefs and a deep sense of love are among the key takeaways for the website.

Visit Christian Mingle >>

This website is proud to be the largest dating platform for Asians across the world. Over 4.5 million members are already registered, since the website began in 2000. Asian Dating has created thousands of relationships and a handful of these success stories are displayed for all to see.

Asian Dating is run by the Cupid Media Network, who are a trusted company with a portfolio of over 30 niche dating websites. With a large team and a wealth of experience, they aim to make dating as straight forward as possible for their users.

Their platform is focused on fun, safety and success. All of these are taken care of with the use of advanced technology, whether that be to safeguard information or to create unique matches. After signing up, you create a brief profile, upload a few pictures and begin messaging others. Asian Dating has an emphasis on communication, as they encourage you to interact with others to find those that may be best suited. On their website you can also find a variety of tools for selecting your dating preferences and filtering matches effectively.

Overview of Asian Dating: If you’re looking for an Asian partner, or are Asian yourself, this could be the platform for you. With an expansive number of users to interact with, you’ll never be short of someone to talk to. The added security features are also a nice touch, giving you ultimate peace of mind when using the service.

Visit Asian Dating >>

9. OkCupid

Based in the United States, Ok Cupid has a track record of success when it comes to finding relationships that work long term. They find matches based on what matters to you the most. This innovative approach to dating is a great way to find someone that shares your passion or outlook on life.

They have a unique algorithm for finding matches, which is dependent upon the amount of information you disclose during the sign-up stage. Ok Cupid make a staggering 50 thousand dates each week, with over 9 million connections being made on a yearly basis.

Their service is so good that they have been published in The New York Times, who had nothing but nice things to say about the fresh take to online dating. Ok Cupid can be used via the website or through an app for your convenience. The team are consistently working hard to bring out new features, while also updating the website to meet current standards and expectations.

Finally, they also have a list of questions which are based on your interests. It’s these ice breakers that can help to create conversations that are both interesting and natural. Like all of the other websites listed in this post, Ok Cupid is completely free, however you can upgrade your account for access to premium features.

Overview of Ok Cupid: This revolutionary app and website are always tweaking things for an optimal experience. With an immense number of messages being sent on this platform, it’s clear that Ok Cupid is a popular dating site for many. The tailored questions also make it much easier to strike up a conversation with a match.

10. Bumble

Bumble is a dating application that is talked about by thousands of people. The app brags over 2,000 social media mentions every single day, which doesn’t include the presence they have on platforms such as Snapchat. It’s no surprise that this level of virality is responsible for drawing in many new faces, with Bumble receiving over 12 million unique monthly users.

This platform stands out from the crowd as it has three different sections. Although each is self-explanatory, here’s a brief rundown on what you can expect from the three:

Bumble Date – This area of the app is centred around finding a happy, long-lasting relationship. The one trait that stands out here is that women are encouraged to make the first move, which certainly adds a new dynamic to the overall experience for both parties.

Bumble Bizz – Networking for business purposes is made easier within this portion of the website. Whether you’re looking for workers, a fresh opportunity for yourself, or even a mentor, you can find it here.

Bumble BFF – Not looking for a serious relationship but would rather find a friend? Look no further. This is particular useful for those who have recently moved to a new city, or simply want to expand their circle a little more.

While it did start off as a website exclusively for dating, you can now use Bumble to create meaningful connections for almost any situation. They also implement photo verification software across their platform, so that you can avoid communicating with impersonators.

Overview of Bumble: One of that most innovative dating sites that have introduced a variety of other services. You can use their service to find exactly what you’re looking for, whether that be for dating, business or friendship. Photo verification also helps you feel safer while searching for your number one!