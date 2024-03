10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating

10 Best Gay Hookup Sites

1. AdultFriendFinder - #1 Gay Hookup Site

Dedicated gay section

Easy to get laid

Tons of adult content

Some inactive accounts

Best For: All gay men

All gay men Standout Feature: Discussion forum

Discussion forum Free Version: Yes

Yes User Base: A couple of million

2. Scruff - Gay Dating Site Full of Bears

Free messages for everyone

Tons of bears

Not many fake profiles

Buggy app

Best For: Bear lovers

Bear lovers Standout Feature: Scruff Events

Scruff Events Free Version: Yes

Yes User Base: 15+ million worldwide

3. eHarmony - Gay Men Looking for Love

Love & committed relationships

High-value individuals

Detailed approach to dating

More expensive than other apps

Best For: Clean-cut guys

Clean-cut guys Standout Feature: Match Scores

Match Scores Free Version: Yes

Yes User Base: 15.5 million total

4. OkCupid - Catch-All Gay Dating Site

All kinds of queer men & women

Free messages for everyone

Mostly for casual sex

Some fake profiles

Best For: All types of queer people

All types of queer people Standout Feature: Gen Z-friendly quiz

Gen Z-friendly quiz Free Version: Yes

Yes User Base: 70 million total

5. Grindr - Easy Sex for Gay Men

Biggest app for gay guys

Works fast

Free messages for all

People can get too ‘direct’

Best For: All gay guys

All gay guys Standout Feature: The app’s sheer size

The app’s sheer size Free Version: Yes

Yes User Base: 12.5 million

6. Archer - Free Gay Dating & Lots of Twinks

Like a social network

Lots of Gen Z folks

Free messages for all

Smaller than other apps

Best For: Daddies & bears

Daddies & bears Standout Feature: Social media feel

Social media feel Free Version: Yes

Yes User Base: Hundreds of thousands

7. Adam4Adam - For Gay Men Who Love Jocks

Huge gay app

Serious & casual dating

Lots of jocks

Lots of ads

Best For: Jocks & jock lovers

Jocks & jock lovers Standout Feature: Live streaming & sex shop

Live streaming & sex shop Free Version: Yes

Yes User Base: 10+ million members

8. Zoosk - All Kinds of Online Dating

VERY diverse user base

Hookups & relationships

Solid matchmaking algorithm

Not a dedicated gay app

Best For: Lesbian women & bisexual men

Lesbian women & bisexual men Standout Feature: Great Dates (virtual dates)

Great Dates (virtual dates) Free Version: Yes

Yes User Base: 40+ million total

9. PlentyOfFish - Online Dating for Gen X Gays

35+ queer people

Lots of interactive features

Free messages for all

Not that many Gen Z folks

Best For: Gen X gay men & women

Gen X gay men & women Standout Feature: Cue’d Up! & Chemistry Predictor

Cue’d Up! & Chemistry Predictor Free Version: Yes

Yes User Base: 100s of millions total

10. Silver Singles - For Mature Gay Men

60% of users are 50+

Large print

Verified users

You can’t search on your own

Best For: Mature gay men & those looking for daddies

Mature gay men & those looking for daddies Standout Feature: Compatibility matches

Compatibility matches Free Version: Yes

Yes User Base: 800,000 total

11. Sniffies - Kinkiest Gay App

Lots of gay, bi, and curious men

Cruising map with great spots

Free messages

Smaller than other sites

Best For: Adventurous folks

Adventurous folks Standout Feature: Cruising maps

Cruising maps Free Version: Yes

Yes User Base: Millions

Good Luck on Gay Hookup Sites!

Do we have a lonely twink or a bored daddy in need? Whichever you might be, you are missing out if you’re not on theout there.Even the straights can’t get it on these days if they’re not on dating sites, and we all know how harder it is for us gays to meet people in real life.So, let’s go straight (pun intended) to the gay hookup sites for all kinds of gay andFirst LookYou’ll find AdultFriendFinder on top of many lists of best gay hookup sites, and there’s a good reason for that - it’s theThe dating website was made specifically for hookups, and its gay section has a huge user base throughout the U.S., making it a hit.The best part about such a big gay dating site is thatno matter what kind of gay man or you’re looking for.There are also tons of videos and live cams to keep you entertained while you’re looking for the right match.If a bear is your type of gay, you’d be best off on Scruff - it’s like their cave. But you know how it is, where there are bears,, so you can find them, too.What I like the most about this app is the fact that you can use it as a free gay dating site and that it’s less superficial than other gay dating sites, so you can even find love.Yes, theother gay men, and not just the ones in your location, which is a rarity, especially for free gay dating sites.The best part? Scruff Events keeps you updated about all the events centered around the LGBTQ+ community in your area.eHarmony may not be one of the dedicated gay dating sites, but it is the best option for gay guys (and girls) looking for that Disney kind of love.The app was made to help people find true love, and it is very detailed at that. First, people take a personality test, and then the system shows them the best matches, including thefor things like behavior, interests, hobbies, and more.The LGBT community has a strong presence - mostly clean-cut gay guys and girls and high-value individuals in general.The older generations reading remember OkCupid fondly as it was one ofand best gay dating sites back in the day.GenX queer men and women still prefer it, but so do many Gen Z and millennials folks, too, as the site keeps up with the trends.One such example is thewith questions that are important for young folks, like their beliefs, politics, lifestyle, religion, and more.You can see how dedicated they are to the LGBTQ+ community by the mere fact they’ve got 22 genders and 12 orientation options.One cannot make a list of the best gay hookup sites and leave out Grindr, so neither will I. It’s the single largest dedicated gay site, with 12.5 million gay guys who are down and looking.It gets better - you can use Grindr as a, as the free membership will let you message your matches.Some of you may not like the fact that guys will slide into your DMs with a simple ‘Hung?’, but hey, that’s what makes the app so fast and efficient.The newest edition to the world of gay dating sites, Archer was made for queer men by queer men, and theAnd you know how it is - when the twinks love something, everyone else will follow, and that’s how Archer got on this list.Gen Z non-binary men love the community feel, the fun features, and the fact that you can find anything fromto new friends on it.Adam4Adam is one of the biggest and best gay dating sites out there, and, as it happens, it’sSo, if you’re a jock lover, you know where to go. It works for both casual dating and serious relationships, which is another plus.The app itself worksand has a great community vibe to it. Folks can livestream (and earn a buck!), and there’s even a sex shop with all the goodies to spice up your adventures.Zoosk may not be a dedicated gay dating site, but there sure are lots of gays on it, and all kinds of gays at that. In addition to that, the app is HUGE, making it a great option for all queer people, butYou know, those who want to keep their options open in every way.Zoosk lets you do that in more ways than one, as it has an, and they are all looking for different things.If you’re a Gen X person, you know how your generation likes to, and that’s precisely the case with PlentyOfFish.35+ queer folks have never left the app, and new ones keep coming.Why wouldn’t they? There’s a strong LGBTQ+ community, the, and you can use them for casual sex and relationships.The Cue’d Up ice breakers help you connect, while the Chemistry Predictor can help you two figure out if you’re right for each other.Mature gay men looking to date within their age or those looking for established daddies should head to Silver Singles.Over, and they’re all verified.Silver Singles is not a free gay dating app, so you’ll need to pay to play, but it’s worth it if you’re looking for something more serious, as their matchmaking system is really good.Last but not least, we have Sniffies, which is perfect for LGBTQ+ guys and all non-binary men looking toIt’s a map-based dating service, so you’ll see gay folks around you and what they’re looking for. You can hit them up for free and see where it goes!You’ll also see local LGBT andfor when you want to visit these places and events and hunt IRL.is the instant gay hookup app everyone’s on. It’s just the biggest one with a banger-free version, so how could it not be as effective?You should definitely check it out and, at the very least, keep it as a backup.are the biggest gay sites out there. You’re really missing out on a whole lotta fun if you’re not on them, especially considering they’re free gay dating sites that let you message for free.Sniffies is athat lets you connect with hot gay singles in your area, like most gay apps.But Sniffies also shows you local gay and sex hotspots and events you can visit to meet other folks looking to explore their sexuality.Yes,because it has a more community feel to it. People aren’t just looking for hookups; there are way fewer fake profiles, and it has a better free membership that lets you connect with folks outside of your location.Grindr is, especially when it comes to the app’s part. But, like with most free gay dating sites, you should always be careful about sharing your personal information and meeting people IRL.Stay safe on gay hookup sites by using reliable platforms and. Don’t share your personal info with people you don’t know, and always meet folks in public places.And that’s a wrap on the best gay hookup sites! I leave you to your devices to try things out and discover your favorite.Start with AdultFriendFinder - it doesn’t get more efficient than that.is also a great free app, and you should at least use it as a backup since the free membership is all you need.Either way, most of these have some sort of a free version that will let you check out the options in your area. Use it and let the right one choose you.