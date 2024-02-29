10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating

Do we have a lonely twink or a bored daddy in need? Whichever you might be, you are missing out if you’re not on the best gay hookup sites out there.
Even the straights can’t get it on these days if they’re not on dating sites, and we all know how harder it is for us gays to meet people in real life.
So, let’s go straight (pun intended) to the gay hookup sites for all kinds of gay and all kinds of dating.
The dating website was made specifically for hookups, and its gay section has a huge user base throughout the U.S., making it a hit.
The best part about such a big gay dating site is that it works no matter what kind of gay man or you’re looking for.
There are also tons of videos and live cams to keep you entertained while you’re looking for the right match.
What I like the most about this app is the fact that you can use it as a free gay dating site and that it’s less superficial than other gay dating sites, so you can even find love.
Yes, the free membership lets you message other gay men, and not just the ones in your location, which is a rarity, especially for free gay dating sites.
The best part? Scruff Events keeps you updated about all the events centered around the LGBTQ+ community in your area.
The app was made to help people find true love, and it is very detailed at that. First, people take a personality test, and then the system shows them the best matches, including the Match Score for things like behavior, interests, hobbies, and more.
The LGBT community has a strong presence - mostly clean-cut gay guys and girls and high-value individuals in general.
GenX queer men and women still prefer it, but so do many Gen Z and millennials folks, too, as the site keeps up with the trends.
One such example is the Gen Z-friendly compatibility test with questions that are important for young folks, like their beliefs, politics, lifestyle, religion, and more.
You can see how dedicated they are to the LGBTQ+ community by the mere fact they’ve got 22 genders and 12 orientation options.
It gets better - you can use Grindr as a free gay site, as the free membership will let you message your matches.
Some of you may not like the fact that guys will slide into your DMs with a simple ‘Hung?’, but hey, that’s what makes the app so fast and efficient.
And you know how it is - when the twinks love something, everyone else will follow, and that’s how Archer got on this list.
Gen Z non-binary men love the community feel, the fun features, and the fact that you can find anything from serious relationships to casual sex to new friends on it.
So, if you’re a jock lover, you know where to go. It works for both casual dating and serious relationships, which is another plus.
The app itself works kinda like social media and has a great community vibe to it. Folks can livestream (and earn a buck!), and there’s even a sex shop with all the goodies to spice up your adventures.
You know, those who want to keep their options open in every way.
Zoosk lets you do that in more ways than one, as it has an extremely diverse user base, and they are all looking for different things.
35+ queer folks have never left the app, and new ones keep coming.
Why wouldn’t they? There’s a strong LGBTQ+ community, the messages are free, and you can use them for casual sex and relationships.
The Cue’d Up ice breakers help you connect, while the Chemistry Predictor can help you two figure out if you’re right for each other.
Over 60% of users are 50+, and they’re all verified.
Silver Singles is not a free gay dating app, so you’ll need to pay to play, but it’s worth it if you’re looking for something more serious, as their matchmaking system is really good.
It’s a map-based dating service, so you’ll see gay folks around you and what they’re looking for. You can hit them up for free and see where it goes!
You’ll also see local LGBT and sex spots for when you want to visit these places and events and hunt IRL.
You should definitely check it out and, at the very least, keep it as a backup.
But Sniffies also shows you local gay and sex hotspots and events you can visit to meet other folks looking to explore their sexuality.
Start with AdultFriendFinder - it doesn’t get more efficient than that.
Scruff is also a great free app, and you should at least use it as a backup since the free membership is all you need.
Either way, most of these have some sort of a free version that will let you check out the options in your area. Use it and let the right one choose you.
10 Best Gay Hookup SitesFirst Look
- AdultFriendFinder - #1 gay hookup site
- Scruff - Bear cave
- eHarmony - Disney kind of love
- OkCupid - Catch-all gay site
- Grindr - The king of gay apps
- Archer - Where the twinks are at
- Adam4Adam - Jocks everywhere
- Zoosk - All kinds of gay
- PlentyOfFish - GenX’s hub
- Silver Singles - Where your daddy’s at
1. AdultFriendFinder - #1 Gay Hookup Site
- Dedicated gay section
- Easy to get laid
- Tons of adult content
- Some inactive accounts
- Best For: All gay men
- Standout Feature: Discussion forum
- Free Version: Yes
- User Base: A couple of million
2. Scruff - Gay Dating Site Full of Bears
- Free messages for everyone
- Tons of bears
- Not many fake profiles
- Buggy app
- Best For: Bear lovers
- Standout Feature: Scruff Events
- Free Version: Yes
- User Base: 15+ million worldwide
3. eHarmony - Gay Men Looking for Love
- Love & committed relationships
- High-value individuals
- Detailed approach to dating
- More expensive than other apps
- Best For: Clean-cut guys
- Standout Feature: Match Scores
- Free Version: Yes
- User Base: 15.5 million total
4. OkCupid - Catch-All Gay Dating Site
- All kinds of queer men & women
- Free messages for everyone
- Mostly for casual sex
- Some fake profiles
- Best For: All types of queer people
- Standout Feature: Gen Z-friendly quiz
- Free Version: Yes
- User Base: 70 million total
5. Grindr - Easy Sex for Gay Men
- Biggest app for gay guys
- Works fast
- Free messages for all
- People can get too ‘direct’
- Best For: All gay guys
- Standout Feature: The app’s sheer size
- Free Version: Yes
- User Base: 12.5 million
6. Archer - Free Gay Dating & Lots of Twinks
- Like a social network
- Lots of Gen Z folks
- Free messages for all
- Smaller than other apps
- Best For: Daddies & bears
- Standout Feature: Social media feel
- Free Version: Yes
- User Base: Hundreds of thousands
7. Adam4Adam - For Gay Men Who Love Jocks
- Huge gay app
- Serious & casual dating
- Lots of jocks
- Lots of ads
- Best For: Jocks & jock lovers
- Standout Feature: Live streaming & sex shop
- Free Version: Yes
- User Base: 10+ million members
8. Zoosk - All Kinds of Online Dating
- VERY diverse user base
- Hookups & relationships
- Solid matchmaking algorithm
- Not a dedicated gay app
- Best For: Lesbian women & bisexual men
- Standout Feature: Great Dates (virtual dates)
- Free Version: Yes
- User Base: 40+ million total
9. PlentyOfFish - Online Dating for Gen X Gays
- 35+ queer people
- Lots of interactive features
- Free messages for all
- Not that many Gen Z folks
- Best For: Gen X gay men & women
- Standout Feature: Cue’d Up! & Chemistry Predictor
- Free Version: Yes
- User Base: 100s of millions total
10. Silver Singles - For Mature Gay Men
- 60% of users are 50+
- Large print
- Verified users
- You can’t search on your own
- Best For: Mature gay men & those looking for daddies
- Standout Feature: Compatibility matches
- Free Version: Yes
- User Base: 800,000 total
11. Sniffies - Kinkiest Gay App
- Lots of gay, bi, and curious men
- Cruising map with great spots
- Free messages
- Smaller than other sites
- Best For: Adventurous folks
- Standout Feature: Cruising maps
- Free Version: Yes
- User Base: Millions
Gay Hookup Sites FAQsBefore you jump to your chosen dating website to test your luck, check out the FAQ section. This is where the most common questions about gay hookup sites and the answers to them are - maybe you’ll find yours among them.
What Is the Instant Gay Hookup App?Grinder is the instant gay hookup app everyone’s on. It’s just the biggest one with a banger-free version, so how could it not be as effective?
You should definitely check it out and, at the very least, keep it as a backup.
What Is the Biggest Gay Site?Grindr, Scruff, and Adam4Adam are the biggest gay sites out there. You’re really missing out on a whole lotta fun if you’re not on them, especially considering they’re free gay dating sites that let you message for free.
Is Scruff Better Than Grindr?Yes, Scruff is better than Grindr because it has a more community feel to it. People aren’t just looking for hookups; there are way fewer fake profiles, and it has a better free membership that lets you connect with folks outside of your location.
How Safe Is Grindr?Grindr is a pretty safe app overall, especially when it comes to the app’s part. But, like with most free gay dating sites, you should always be careful about sharing your personal information and meeting people IRL.
How Can I Stay Safe on Gay Hookup Sites?Stay safe on gay hookup sites by using reliable platforms and protecting yourself. Don’t share your personal info with people you don’t know, and always meet folks in public places.
Good Luck on Gay Hookup Sites!And that’s a wrap on the best gay hookup sites! I leave you to your devices to try things out and discover your favorite.
