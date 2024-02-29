10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating

By on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 at 5:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating
Do we have a lonely twink or a bored daddy in need? Whichever you might be, you are missing out if you’re not on the best gay hookup sites out there.

Even the straights can’t get it on these days if they’re not on dating sites, and we all know how harder it is for us gays to meet people in real life.

So, let’s go straight (pun intended) to the gay hookup sites for all kinds of gay and all kinds of dating.

10 Best Gay Hookup Sites

First Look
  1. AdultFriendFinder - #1 gay hookup site
  2. Scruff - Bear cave
  3. eHarmony - Disney kind of love
  4. OkCupid - Catch-all gay site
  5. Grindr - The king of gay apps
  6. Archer - Where the twinks are at
  7. Adam4Adam - Jocks everywhere
  8. Zoosk - All kinds of gay
  9. PlentyOfFish - GenX’s hub
  10. Silver Singles - Where your daddy’s at

1. AdultFriendFinder - #1 Gay Hookup Site

click to enlarge 10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating
Pros
  • Dedicated gay section
  • Easy to get laid
  • Tons of adult content
Cons
  • Some inactive accounts
Quick Stats
  • Best For: All gay men
  • Standout Feature: Discussion forum
  • Free Version: Yes
  • User Base: A couple of million
You’ll find AdultFriendFinder on top of many lists of best gay hookup sites, and there’s a good reason for that - it’s the most efficient.

The dating website was made specifically for hookups, and its gay section has a huge user base throughout the U.S., making it a hit.

The best part about such a big gay dating site is that it works no matter what kind of gay man or you’re looking for.

There are also tons of videos and live cams to keep you entertained while you’re looking for the right match.

2. Scruff - Gay Dating Site Full of Bears

click to enlarge 10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating
Pros
  • Free messages for everyone
  • Tons of bears
  • Not many fake profiles
Cons
  • Buggy app
Quick Stats
  • Best For: Bear lovers
  • Standout Feature: Scruff Events
  • Free Version: Yes
  • User Base: 15+ million worldwide
If a bear is your type of gay, you’d be best off on Scruff - it’s like their cave. But you know how it is, where there are bears, there are pups and twinks who like them, so you can find them, too.

What I like the most about this app is the fact that you can use it as a free gay dating site and that it’s less superficial than other gay dating sites, so you can even find love.

Yes, the free membership lets you message other gay men, and not just the ones in your location, which is a rarity, especially for free gay dating sites.

The best part? Scruff Events keeps you updated about all the events centered around the LGBTQ+ community in your area.

3. eHarmony - Gay Men Looking for Love

click to enlarge 10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating
Pros
  • Love & committed relationships
  • High-value individuals
  • Detailed approach to dating
Cons
  • More expensive than other apps
Quick Stats
  • Best For: Clean-cut guys
  • Standout Feature: Match Scores
  • Free Version: Yes
  • User Base: 15.5 million total
eHarmony may not be one of the dedicated gay dating sites, but it is the best option for gay guys (and girls) looking for that Disney kind of love.

The app was made to help people find true love, and it is very detailed at that. First, people take a personality test, and then the system shows them the best matches, including the Match Score for things like behavior, interests, hobbies, and more.

The LGBT community has a strong presence - mostly clean-cut gay guys and girls and high-value individuals in general.

4. OkCupid - Catch-All Gay Dating Site

click to enlarge 10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating
Pros
  • All kinds of queer men & women
  • Free messages for everyone
  • Mostly for casual sex
Cons
  • Some fake profiles
Quick Stats
  • Best For: All types of queer people
  • Standout Feature: Gen Z-friendly quiz
  • Free Version: Yes
  • User Base: 70 million total
The older generations reading remember OkCupid fondly as it was one of the OG and best gay dating sites back in the day.

GenX queer men and women still prefer it, but so do many Gen Z and millennials folks, too, as the site keeps up with the trends.

One such example is the Gen Z-friendly compatibility test with questions that are important for young folks, like their beliefs, politics, lifestyle, religion, and more.

You can see how dedicated they are to the LGBTQ+ community by the mere fact they’ve got 22 genders and 12 orientation options.

5. Grindr - Easy Sex for Gay Men

click to enlarge 10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating
Pros
  • Biggest app for gay guys
  • Works fast
  • Free messages for all
Cons
  • People can get too ‘direct’
Quick Stats
  • Best For: All gay guys
  • Standout Feature: The app’s sheer size
  • Free Version: Yes
  • User Base: 12.5 million
One cannot make a list of the best gay hookup sites and leave out Grindr, so neither will I. It’s the single largest dedicated gay site, with 12.5 million gay guys who are down and looking.

It gets better - you can use Grindr as a free gay site, as the free membership will let you message your matches.

Some of you may not like the fact that guys will slide into your DMs with a simple ‘Hung?’, but hey, that’s what makes the app so fast and efficient.

6. Archer - Free Gay Dating & Lots of Twinks

click to enlarge 10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating
Pros
  • Like a social network
  • Lots of Gen Z folks
  • Free messages for all
Cons
  • Smaller than other apps
Quick Stats
  • Best For: Daddies & bears
  • Standout Feature: Social media feel
  • Free Version: Yes
  • User Base: Hundreds of thousands
The newest edition to the world of gay dating sites, Archer was made for queer men by queer men, and the twinks are already loving it.

And you know how it is - when the twinks love something, everyone else will follow, and that’s how Archer got on this list.

Gen Z non-binary men love the community feel, the fun features, and the fact that you can find anything from serious relationships to casual sex to new friends on it.

7. Adam4Adam - For Gay Men Who Love Jocks

click to enlarge 10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating
Pros
  • Huge gay app
  • Serious & casual dating
  • Lots of jocks
Cons
  • Lots of ads
Quick Stats
  • Best For: Jocks & jock lovers
  • Standout Feature: Live streaming & sex shop
  • Free Version: Yes
  • User Base: 10+ million members
Adam4Adam is one of the biggest and best gay dating sites out there, and, as it happens, it’s full of jocks.

So, if you’re a jock lover, you know where to go. It works for both casual dating and serious relationships, which is another plus.

The app itself works kinda like social media and has a great community vibe to it. Folks can livestream (and earn a buck!), and there’s even a sex shop with all the goodies to spice up your adventures.

8. Zoosk - All Kinds of Online Dating

click to enlarge 10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating
Pros
  • VERY diverse user base
  • Hookups & relationships
  • Solid matchmaking algorithm
Cons
  • Not a dedicated gay app
Quick Stats
  • Best For: Lesbian women & bisexual men
  • Standout Feature: Great Dates (virtual dates)
  • Free Version: Yes
  • User Base: 40+ million total
Zoosk may not be a dedicated gay dating site, but there sure are lots of gays on it, and all kinds of gays at that. In addition to that, the app is HUGE, making it a great option for all queer people, but especially lesbians and bisexual men.

You know, those who want to keep their options open in every way.

Zoosk lets you do that in more ways than one, as it has an extremely diverse user base, and they are all looking for different things.

9. PlentyOfFish - Online Dating for Gen X Gays

click to enlarge 10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating
Pros
  • 35+ queer people
  • Lots of interactive features
  • Free messages for all
Cons
  • Not that many Gen Z folks
Quick Stats
  • Best For: Gen X gay men & women
  • Standout Feature: Cue’d Up! & Chemistry Predictor
  • Free Version: Yes
  • User Base: 100s of millions total
If you’re a Gen X person, you know how your generation likes to stick to things that work, and that’s precisely the case with PlentyOfFish.

35+ queer folks have never left the app, and new ones keep coming.

Why wouldn’t they? There’s a strong LGBTQ+ community, the messages are free, and you can use them for casual sex and relationships.

The Cue’d Up ice breakers help you connect, while the Chemistry Predictor can help you two figure out if you’re right for each other.

10. Silver Singles - For Mature Gay Men

click to enlarge 10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating
Pros
  • 60% of users are 50+
  • Large print
  • Verified users
Cons
  • You can’t search on your own
Quick Stats
  • Best For: Mature gay men & those looking for daddies
  • Standout Feature: Compatibility matches
  • Free Version: Yes
  • User Base: 800,000 total
Mature gay men looking to date within their age or those looking for established daddies should head to Silver Singles.

Over 60% of users are 50+, and they’re all verified.

Silver Singles is not a free gay dating app, so you’ll need to pay to play, but it’s worth it if you’re looking for something more serious, as their matchmaking system is really good.

11. Sniffies - Kinkiest Gay App

click to enlarge 10+ Best Gay Hookup Sites for All Kinds of Gay Dating
Pros
  • Lots of gay, bi, and curious men
  • Cruising map with great spots
  • Free messages
Cons
  • Smaller than other sites
Quick Stats
  • Best For: Adventurous folks
  • Standout Feature: Cruising maps
  • Free Version: Yes
  • User Base: Millions
Last but not least, we have Sniffies, which is perfect for LGBTQ+ guys and all non-binary men looking to explore their sexuality.

It’s a map-based dating service, so you’ll see gay folks around you and what they’re looking for. You can hit them up for free and see where it goes!

You’ll also see local LGBT and sex spots for when you want to visit these places and events and hunt IRL.

Gay Hookup Sites FAQs

Before you jump to your chosen dating website to test your luck, check out the FAQ section. This is where the most common questions about gay hookup sites and the answers to them are - maybe you’ll find yours among them.

What Is the Instant Gay Hookup App?

Grinder is the instant gay hookup app everyone’s on. It’s just the biggest one with a banger-free version, so how could it not be as effective?

You should definitely check it out and, at the very least, keep it as a backup.

What Is the Biggest Gay Site?

Grindr, Scruff, and Adam4Adam are the biggest gay sites out there. You’re really missing out on a whole lotta fun if you’re not on them, especially considering they’re free gay dating sites that let you message for free.

What Is the Sniffies App?

Sniffies is a location-based free gay app that lets you connect with hot gay singles in your area, like most gay apps.

But Sniffies also shows you local gay and sex hotspots and events you can visit to meet other folks looking to explore their sexuality.

Is Scruff Better Than Grindr?

Yes, Scruff is better than Grindr because it has a more community feel to it. People aren’t just looking for hookups; there are way fewer fake profiles, and it has a better free membership that lets you connect with folks outside of your location.

How Safe Is Grindr?

Grindr is a pretty safe app overall, especially when it comes to the app’s part. But, like with most free gay dating sites, you should always be careful about sharing your personal information and meeting people IRL.

How Can I Stay Safe on Gay Hookup Sites?

Stay safe on gay hookup sites by using reliable platforms and protecting yourself. Don’t share your personal info with people you don’t know, and always meet folks in public places.

Good Luck on Gay Hookup Sites!

And that’s a wrap on the best gay hookup sites! I leave you to your devices to try things out and discover your favorite.

Start with AdultFriendFinder - it doesn’t get more efficient than that.

Scruff is also a great free app, and you should at least use it as a backup since the free membership is all you need.

Either way, most of these have some sort of a free version that will let you check out the options in your area. Use it and let the right one choose you.
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

How to Grow Actually Really Good Weed in Your Backyard This Summer

By Eric Sandy

Coming soon to a backyard near you

Ohio City Inc., Placing Bet on Local Retail, Buys City Goods

By Mark Oprea

Liz Painter and Sam Friedman, co-founders of City Goods in Ohio City's Hingetown. The duo sold their retail cluster complex to Ohio City Inc., in a bid to keep it going as a boon to the community.

Good Company Akron to Open on Friday, March 1

By Douglas Trattner

Good Company Akron to open on March 1st.

With a New Waterfront Address, Sushi 86 Keeps Adapting and Evolving

By Douglas Trattner

With a New Waterfront Address, Sushi 86 Keeps Adapting and Evolving

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us