Online dating is getting more popular every year. According to Statista’s Digital Market Overlook, the number of active users who use the services of dating websites will reach 413 million people by the end of 2022. Almost half of these users prefer international matchmaking trying to find partners overseas. Therefore, you have a good chance to meet a soulmate online. And it’s crucial to know the best international dating sites, their main features, and their audience to get a positive foreign dating experience and meet dream singles from other countries.

Are you thinking about dating internationally too? Do numerous success stories inspire you to look for serious relationships online? Fortunately, thanks to the list of these top international dating sites you can select a platform to meet your most unpredictable expectations!



The Best International Dating Sites to Consider

Brand Registration What region BravoDate 20 bonus credits Eastern Europe Jollyromance Free Europe EasternHoneys Free Asia Ladate 20 bonus credits Latin America TheLuckyDate 2,000 bonus credits Worldwide AsianMelodies 20 bonus credits Asia SingleSlavic Free Eastern Europe AmourFactory Free Worldwide CharmDate Free Worldwide ColombiaGirl Free Latin America

Is there an international dating app on this list? Which platform stands out in international online dating? It’s difficult to give only one exact answer since it’s common truth: many men, many minds. However, now you can make the choice of the best app personally for yourself when you read their unbiased reviews. It’s easier to meet a potential partner if you know where to look for and which international dating websites are worth your attention and trust.

What does international dating mean?

The process of seeking a potential match in different countries with the goal of starting romantic relationships and even emigrating to this person’s state is known as international dating.

People from all around the world who want to meet a foreign girlfriend or boyfriend decide to achieve this goal through online dating. They join the best international dating apps and sites, communicate with online users from other continents.

What's the best international dating site?

Though the selection of popular dating sites is quite big, it can be challenging to find a perfect match.. The success of your matchmaking experience depends much on the dating website you choose for this purpose. You can find dating profiles of beautiful women and men almost everywhere, but are they real, and should you share any personal details with the platform selected on the spot? It’s better to spend some time analyzing the most popular dating sites with international singles now to achieve your love goal smoothly and quickly!

Free sign-up;

Extended search;

High-class singles from Slavic countries.

General information: BravoDate is a number-one dating destination for Ukrainian, Russian, and Polish singles launched in 2019. This international dating site boasts over 300k members where one-third are gorgeous Slavic women aged between 20 and 35 years. Over 1k couples have met each other on this platform that connects lonely hearts despite any distance, so it can be a serious competitor for renowned marriage agencies!

Benefits you get going premium: you don’t need a paid membership to browse profiles and search for an ideal international match, but it’s impossible to make the most of foreign dating without a few options available only for premium members. The latter ones can enjoy:

Exchanging messages, images, and videos;

Requesting any women’s personal contact information;

Asking for a real date arrangement;

Surprising any lady with both virtual and real gifts and flowers;

Ordering romance tours to Europe.

What makes BravoDate great: users appreciate lots about BravoDate. The site is suitable for people ages 18+ and features a user-friendly design and simple navigation. Members can create groups of favorite profiles and try premium features for free thanks to 20 bonus credits given after registration.

Price: working on the prepaid credit basis, BravoDate suggests buying them using a credit card or PayPal in the following packages:

$2.99—20 credits (first order)

$9.99—20 credits (the second and all next orders)

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

Validated members;

Helpful support team;

Clear interface and navigation.

General information: with over 160k monthly visits, JollyRomance connects users with Slavic singles looking for a joyful experience or willing to change their marital status. Since ladies outnumber men by 20% on this dating site, people manage to create from 3 to 7 couples every day!

Benefits you get going premium: JollyRomance offers not only free solutions but also services characteristic of premium membership. All communication tools like chatting and emails can be used only if you buy credits, but these aren’t all the advantages. It’s also possible to deliver bouquets of flowers and lovely presents, arrange real dates, and even get the personal contact details of the potential partner!

What makes JollyRomance great: in addition to effective communication tools, the platform has a compatibility matching system to meet a person you’ve always wanted to find. Users are asked to complete a personality test upon sign-up and enter as many details in the profile description as possible to attract perfect dates abroad!

Price: credits serve as the main currency on the JollyRomance website. They can be purchased if you have a Visa or MasterCard and PayPal account. The cost of every credit depends on the package:

$2.99—20 credits (first order)

$9.99—20 credits (the second and all next orders)

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

Informative profiles;

Unique matchmaking algorithm;

Multitude of tools.

General information: Oriental beauty is the main thing why EasternHoneys is crowded with quite mature men from the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and other countries. For more than 10 years of operation, the site has built an excellent reputation, and now there are over 200k members there.

Benefits you get going premium: being not completely free, the platform has a range of features available on a prepaid basis. They allow members to send messages, attach photos and videos to them, watch profile videos, make contact requests, etc.

What makes EasternHoneys great: unique experience offered on this dating website makes it great. Watching streams, access to private photos and videos, and complimentary credits and bonuses contribute to the success of every member!

Price: having no monthly plans EasterHoneys allows users to spend money only when they want to do that. They simply buy credits using a credit card or PayPal system and exchange them for paid services:

$2.99—20 credits (first order)

$9.99—20 credits (the second and all next orders)

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

Let’s talk feature;

Bonus of 20 free credits;

People game.

General information: the number of visitors on the Ladate site is calculated in millions, so it’s not surprising that over 500 couples have already created families using its services. Mainly, these are western fans of Latin beauty and hot temper who don’t mind cultural differences!

Benefits you get going premium: when you upgrade your membership on Ladate, you won’t get access to webcam chat rooms. However, you’ll be able to initiate conversations and answer women’s messages, upload social media and send date requests, and bathe ladies in flowers and gifts both virtual and physical ones.

What makes Ladate great: the abundance of sexy Latin women aged between 19 and 26 years is the main attraction of this site. They’re very active and respond to messages gladly, so it’s real fun to date internationally with them!

Price: credit cards and PayPal are two major banking options to buy credits on Ladate. They’re sold in the following amounts:

$2.99—20 credits (first order)

$9.99—20 credits (the second and all next orders)

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

Mobile-optimized website;

Starred list;

Fancy matches based on likes.

General information: described as the best international dating site in the Latin region, TheLuckyDate’s weekly user number is over 100k people. There’s a wide catalog with fabulous women from all around the globe, so a good search tool offered will come in handy!

Benefits you get going premium: advanced features give a new lease of life to online dating on TheLuckyDate. Why not enjoy:

Replying to messages and initiating talks;

Viewing private women’s photos;

Sharing photos in messages;

Exchanging stickers in the chat.

What makes TheLuckyDate great: one of the major pros that differentiates TheLuckyDate from other dating sites is international dating apps for mobile gadgets powered by Android and iOS. One more key feature is various search filters including even smoking habits and occupation.

Price: new users get a welcome offer of up to 2,000 credits to try premium membership features. When you run out of them, you can restock them for real money:

$3.49—2,000 credits

$19.99—5,000 credits

$44.99—12,500 credits

$64.99—25,000 credits

$149.99—75,000 credits

Intuitive website design;

Translation services;

ID verification.

General information: AsianMelodies is a niche dating site to build social connections with amazing and tender Oriental women. More than 600k international singles from 20 countries visit this online dating platform every month, so the chances to find a perfect match there fly sky high!

Benefits you get going premium: when you try all the free ways of discovering dream singles on this website that belongs to the best international dating sites, you’ll feel the necessity to move ahead and try a paid membership with the following possibilities:

Contacting ladies who are online through the chat;

Sending letters with up to 3.5k characters to find beauties who aren’t available on the site at the moment;

Enhancing texting with colorful and funny stickers;

Getting women’s contact details after spending 300 credits;

Setting up a real date in her country.

What makes AsianMelodies great: making contacts on this worldwide dating site is an easy task since you start interacting with any sweetie by pressing only one ‘Chat now’ button or sparking her interest with likes and winks.

Price: though you get 20 free credits when you become a member of this online dating app, you may need more credits to continue conversations with lovely oriental babes. Prepare a credit card or PayPal account to buy them:

$2.99—20 credits (first order)

$9.99—20 credits (the second and all next orders)

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

One of the top international dating apps for mobile devices;

Quick and free registration;

Various communication tools.

General information: the official US statistics say that 860 Ukrainian women obtained a K-1 fiancé visa in 2019 and became wives of American men. Probably, many of these couples have met each other on SingleSlavic. This is a leader of the foreign dating sites to meet gorgeous Ukrainian singles.

Benefits you get going premium: the pleasure of communication with stunning Eastern European women and men is possible only if you buy credits. This example of digital currency brings about several advantages:

Admirer and EMF mail as well as instant chatting;

Call service and CamShare video chat;

Special real gift section to impress dream singles.

What makes SingleSlavic great: there are hardly any other international dating sites where you can meet over 15k singles from Ukraine and other Slavic countries online each time you enter it. The success rate of this top international dating platform is an overwhelming 87%.

Price: since the cost of services on major platforms of the international Cupid network is similar, you can buy as many credits as you need via PayPal and credit card:

$3.99—2 credits (first order)

$9.99—2 credits (next orders)

$96—16 credits

$399—100 credits

Database of singles from all around the world;

Interactive tools;

Reasonable pricing.

General information: with over 450k visitors a month, AmourFactory has a wide selection of hot women’s profiles that almost double male ones. The site has no ethical or geographical boundaries, so it’s suitable for people from a variety of countries!

Benefits you get going premium: though the range of free features is quite impressive, AmourFactory is a place where you won’t regret ordering premium features. They’ll open you access to endless communication, arrangements of real dates abroad, and getting personal contact details! Upgraded accounts have more opportunities to attract and surprise other members too.

What makes AmourFactory great: the majority of ladies who join this site are marriage-oriented, so they hope to meet guys looking for stability and sincerity in relationships. It encourages ladies to add more real photos and support conversations with foreigners!

Price: mature male members of international dating websites know that quality services cost money, so it’s worth buying credits estimated at the following values:

$19.99—50 credits

$44.99—125 credits

$69.99—250 credits

$149.99—750 credits

True and accurate profile data;

Large user pool;

A personality test after sign-up to get better matches.

General information: another representative of the international Cupid online dating agency is CharmDate. It features an amazing gender proportion where every single woman can enjoy the attention of 10 men. The last ones come mainly from the US and constitute over 500k of all website members.

Benefits you get going premium: being a trusted leader of the best international dating sites, CharmDate offers a really charming experience if you take advantage of the whole range of services. Finally, you’ll be able to reach out to ladies via a chat, email, and Admirer mail, call them and even see them in real time using a CamShare feature. Men inspired by the beauty of female users may also diversify wooing with real gifts, flowers, and even dates!

What makes CharmDate great: firstly, you’ll surely appreciate a mobile dating app that is free to download and use. Secondly, it’s a sensational dating experience guaranteed by outstanding singles from Europe who make the backbone of the site’s audience.

Price: how much should you pay for the services of online dating sites? Most of them work with credits sold in three basic plans and are available in dating apps as well:

$15.99—2 credits

$96—16 credit

$399—100 credits

Discounts are possible for new users who can get the first 2 credits for $3.99 only.

Strict verification process of international singles;

Large database of Latin American ladies;

Smart matches feature.

General information: not so many dating sites with Latin American women and men are called premier, but ColombiaLady deserves this title! Over 60k users access it every month, while the total number of members has already exceeded a million! More than 500k of them are adorable Latin ladies in their early 20s, so men can easily find ladies to make their mouths water!

Benefits you get going premium: a good dating site should have everything to make meaningful connections, and paid features of ColombiaLady can exceed your expectations:

Texting in the form of chats, mail, admirer mail;

Socializing via sound calls and video chat;

Surprising with virtual and real flowers and gifts;

Contacting prioritized customer support.

What makes ColombiaLady great: being one of few Latin sites with dating apps, ColombiaLady will impress every new user with a gamified registration process that resembles a personal chat with a seductive woman. A special emphasis is put on customer satisfaction, so the quality of experience in this dating app should be exceptional!

Price: if you think that the best international dating sites cost a lot, you’re mistaken. A clear pricing policy allows for managing expenses since you pay only when you use the services of the dating app:

$3.99—2 credits (first purchase)

$15.99—2 credits (next purchase)

$96—16 credits

$399—100 credits

Bumble

The main peculiarity of the Bumble dating app is shifting the power of making choices and taking initiative to women. Men can contact only those ladies who liked their profiles, and this is the main reason why men are disappointed with this international dating service. One of its strengths is an online dating app that can be accessed for free, but many members admit the value of getting a premium membership too!

Tinder

Casual dating is considered the best on a Tinder dating app that was launched back in 2012 and now boasts over 30 million matches. However, such an extensive choice of potential partners makes the matchmaking procedure incredibly difficult too. In most cases, even an extended search feature won’t be helpful since browsing profiles may take hours! It’s one of the reasons to try dating apps with a smaller audience.

Final thoughts

The range of international dating apps is incredibly big, but it’s important to pay special attention to the choice of the most suitable platform. Some of them suggest reaching ladies all around the world while others concentrate their attention on the women of a specific race or nationality. If you have a clear idea of what your awesome dating experience should look like, compare it with basic details in each review and select the site where you get the biggest number of coincidences! Success and pleasure will be guaranteed to you!